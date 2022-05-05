NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers highlight International Series; Former Pro Bowl QB considering sensational league return and more - 4 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with full might as trades and free agent signings continue to make headlines. With the draft pick now sorted out, NFL franchises will look to plug any gaps left on their roster.

And there's a plethora of options still left for teams to choose from. If the current crop isn't enough, going by how the trend of 'unretirement' is going, one can expect more players to be available for signing. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Robert Griffin III claims NFL franchises have called him up after recent 40-yard dash

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Griffin was asked about his 40-yard dash as part of the show's annual charity event. The former NFL quarterback cloacked an impressive unofficial time of 4.48 seconds.

This of course had people talking and Griffin claimed that it wasn't just fans who were doing the business. The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year claimed that some teams had reached out to him as well:

“I did get some calls because of that 4.48. No kidding. Got some calls."

While Griffin was a star early on, injuries blighted what could have been a legendary career. And the chances of him making a full-time comeback are honestly slim.

Russell Wilson's Broncos to play alongside Buccaneers and Packers in Europe

The 2022 NFL International Series schedule has been announced, and there are a few cracking games to look forward to.

Back in February, the NFL announced the participation of five teams - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. They have now announced the full schedule featuring opponents.

For the first time in league history, a regular-season game will be played in Germany at the Allianz Arena. The full schedule is as follows:

2022 London Games

October 2, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 9, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 30, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

2022 Germany Games

November 15, 2022, 9:30 AM ET - Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allianz Arena

The Cardinals will also face their division rivals San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico on November 21.

Ryan Tannehill not looking to mentor Malik Willis

Many believe that the Tennessee Titans might have walked away with the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to their third-round pick of quarterback Malik Willis. While the Titans has Ryan Tannehill as their QB1, the franchise, understandably, made the pick keeping an eye out for their future.

Tannehill is 34 and has yet to deliver the side any major title to show for. So when asked about his role as mentor to Willis, the veteran simply said:

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, that's a great thing."

This comment by Tannehill has garnered divided opinions from fans. But this isn't the first time a veteran quarterback has refused to groom his potential successor. Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Tom Brady: Should we say more?

