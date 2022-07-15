NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady gives update on playing future, Alex Highsmith sets lofty expectations in 2022 and more - July 14 2022

The NFL news cycle continues to roll on as we approach training camp. With players still away from their team's facilities, they are no doubt putting in the work behind the scenes.

However, just because no one is at the facility doesn't mean that there isn't any news for us to digest.

Yesterday was quite a big day in terms of news. We saw the watering down of the Zach Wilson situation from an anomynous source.

Then there was the Jamarcus Russell interview on Ryan Clark's The Pivot podcast. The former number one overall pick gave a no-holds barred talk about everything that happened in his short-lived career that lasted just three seasons.

Lastly was the Dan Synder situation. He has said he will openly testify and did not recognize the subpoena.

That brings us to today's news. We heard Tom Brady talk about how long he thinks he has left in the game that he loves. Entering his 23rd season, many think that this could be his last one.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith has set lofty expectations for his 2022 season, wanting to record a double digit sack total.

Then there was the heartbreaking news of the tragic passing of former Panthers first-rounder Rashard Anderson. He was just 45 years old.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL today.

Tom Brady gives update on playing future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

How long can Tom Brady keep playing in the NFL? That is a question that has been asked every year since the quarterback turned 40. With his level of play not diminishing, Brady continues to defy the odds at the ripe age of 44.

However, the legendary quarterback did give an insight into how long he might have left in the NFL in an interview with Ramin Setoodeh of Variety. The quarterback clearly doesn't have that much time left at the top level and he knows that the end is coming sooner rather than later.

Brady said:

"I really don't (know when I'll be done playing).I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I've realized I don't have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

Alex Highsmith sets lofty expectations in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has set himself some rather lofty expectations as he enters his third NFL season. The 24-year-old has improved every season he has played, going from two sacks in his rookie year to six sacks last year.

However, the 24-year-old does not want to stop there. In a chat on SiriusXM NFL Radio via Steelers Depot, Highmore stated that he wants to double his sack total from last season and get into double-digits in 2022.

Highsmith said:

"I gotta hit those double-digit sack markers. And so I'm just gonna do whatever I can. I've been working my butt off this offseason. Just be the best player that I can be. I'm in great shape right now. Feel great. ... I know the goal that I've had for this year is that 10-to-12 sack mark and just continuing to make plays in the run game."

Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora Absolutely dirty spin move Alex Highsmith had here on the Chargers' RT for the sack. #Steelers Absolutely dirty spin move Alex Highsmith had here on the Chargers' RT for the sack. #Steelers https://t.co/xW9NE4RELy

Rashard Anderson tragically passes away

The former Panthers first-round pick was just 45 years old. Photo via Durham Herald Sun.

In tragic news, former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson has passed away at the age of 45, his former school Jackson State announced.

Anderson was taken with the 23rd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by Carolina but only managed to play two seasons for the franchise.

In total, Anderson would only play 27 games in the NFL before being released by the Panthers.

Anderson passed away due to prostate cancer.

