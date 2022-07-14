NFL News Roundup: Source close to Zach Wilson offers update on bombshell rumors, Jamarcus Russell offers no holds barred interview, and more - July 13, 2022

The juggernaut that is the NFL continues on its merry way as we edge ever closer to the start of training camp. Teams are currently on haitus before camp starts in roughly two weeks.

Despite all 32 teams not in official practice, the news still manages to make its way around to give us our fix of football. Yesterday we saw some interesting things pop up as Baker Mayfield stated that he is ready to challenge Sam Darnold for the Panthers starting quarterback position.

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers after the Browns' very public courting of Deshaun Watson.

Then there was the little twist in the Henry Ruggs III trial. The former Raiders receiver was involved in a car crash last year that claimed the life of a young woman. Now, as the wideout was present for trial, the judge stated that officers could now seek a warrant to release what Ruggs' blood alcohol level was. The former Raiders player was reportedly going 156 mph just before the fatal crash.

Now, here are the latest headlines across the NFL today.

Source close to Zach Wilson offers update on situation

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

By now, we all know the story. It was alleged by Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, that the NFL quarterback slept with his mom's friend. That nearly broke the internet.

Many fans took to the news and applauded Wilson, however it all may not be true. A source close to Wilson spoke with The Sun and poured cold water on the allegations.

The source said:

"That's just crazy, it's just a bunch of BS. We're doing good, it's just gossip and actually kinda funny. But hey, it is what it is."

So after all the media attention and social media reaction, according to a source close to the family, it is all nonsense. Who would of thought?

Jamarcus Russell offers no holds barred interview

University of Florida Gators v LSU Tigers

Just about everyone in NFL circles knows about Jamarcus Russell. The former number one overall pick who crashed and bombed in only three seasons in the NFL before he was out of the league.

The former quarterback appeared on Ryan Clark's The Pivot podcast. He gave a no-holds barred interview in which he addressed several issues, most notably his now infamous blank tape situation.

It was reported that the Raiders gave him blank tapes which they told him had film on there for him to study. The following day, Russell would walk into the facility and act like he had watched the coaches film. However, the quarterback offered to set the record straight.

Russell said:

“Why would you play a f**king game with my life. Why would you f**k me over? You’re supposed to be teaching me so we can get better, man. I never got that. LSU wouldn’t have done no s**t like that.”

To this day, Russell remains one of, if not the biggest draft busts in NFL history and his interview on The Pivot is a must-watch.

Dan Snyder won't testify under a subpoena

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Redskins

Washington owner Dan Snyder will not testify under a subpoena, according to John Kiem of ESPN. Snyder is facing allegations of workplace misconduct that include sexual harassment and abuse after six former employees blew the whistle on the owner.

The House Oversight Committee wanted Snyder to testify under oath regarding the alleged incidents. However, Snyder is not accepting the subpoena. Instead, he offered to testify voluntarily.

John Keim @john_keim Dan Snyder's attorney tells the House Oversight Committee that they are not accepting the subpoena; says there's no reason for one to be issued. Still offered to testify voluntarily. HOC had wanted to hear from him by noon today. And now they have. Dan Snyder's attorney tells the House Oversight Committee that they are not accepting the subpoena; says there's no reason for one to be issued. Still offered to testify voluntarily. HOC had wanted to hear from him by noon today. And now they have.

It is a messy situation for both Snyder and the NFL as it has dragged on for months. The Washington owner seemingly doesn't want to give his side of events.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pivot podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far