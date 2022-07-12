NFL News Roundup: Trevor Lawrence expects 2022 to be different, Condoleezza Rice added to Broncos ownership group and more - July 11, 2022

There is more NFL news for us to wrap our heads around today. With teams currently on a nice little break ahead of a return before training camp, the news is still flowing thick and fast.

Only a few weeks away from the start of training camp, there is an expectation that certain situations like Deshaun Watson's punishment and whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded should happen.

Yesterday, we saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talk to the media about his offseason schedule. He said he is in the best shape of his life. This time last year, Prescott was rehabbing his ankle injury and not working out as he normally would. He is now, and that bodes well for the Cowboys heading into this season.

We also heard Tyreek Hill's comments to all of Tua Tagovailoa's critics on his podcast "It Needed To Be Said." Hill stated that all of the critics who are critical of Tagovailoa will be taking back all the words they said about the Dolphins quarterback.

Then, there was Lamar Jackson's cryptic Twitter profile pic that read "I Need $". Many saw this as a dig at the Ravens as contract talks continue.

Today's headlines see Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talk about how this season will be different from last year, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part of the new Denver Broncos ownership group, and Jimmy Garoppolo's agent has the latest info on the 49ers quarterback.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence says 2022 will be different from last year

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had a rather tumultuous time during his rookie season. Troubles off the field with his head coach and bad play on it left many wondering exactly how the franchise would turn its fortunes around.

On FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Lawrence said this upcoming season will be different simply because of the leadership from himself and others.

Lawrence said:

"I think this season is going to be a lot different just because we have from myself better leadership, but also around the team. So I think it's going to be a much different year."

Last season, the Jaguars only won three games. Under new head coach Doug Pederson, it is hoped that the Jaguars will fare much better.

Condoleezza Rice becomes a minority owner of the Denver Broncos

Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club

The former US Secretary of State is the newest member of the Denver Broncos ownership group. The Walton-Penner family ownership group made the move to purchase the NFL franchise for a staggering $4.65 billion last month and has now added Rice as a minority owner.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



Statement » The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group.Statement » The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group. Statement » https://t.co/yqVHrPhC2M

At the time of writing, it is not known exactly how much stake Rice has in the NFL team, nor how much money she is putting forward as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo's agent has the latest on the quarterback's injury and future

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

As Garoppolo rehabs his injured shoulder, given the time of year, many expect the quarterback to be moved on sooner rather than later. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero spoke to Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, regarding the player's rehab and any potential trade away from the 49ers.

Yee said via nfl.com:

"He's progressing well and on schedule.We're optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false."

Many NFL teams have been mentioned as possible destinations away from San Francisco, with the Seahawks thought to be one of the favorites. However, there has also been a thought that Garoppolo could very well end up staying with the 49ers for this season.

There is still an expectation, however, that Garoppolo will be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

