"No one is standing by your side" - Tom Brady's ex reveals how she coped with heartbreak, pregnancy, and being a single mom after split with NFL GOAT

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship has been well documented by tabloids worldwide. While the future NFL Hall of Famer married Bundchen at a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California back in 2009, the paparazzi filled us in with all the details.

The couple took 10 days to plan their wedding and the bride reportedly wore three wedding gowns for the occasion. A dream wedding to say the least. But before the NFL quarterback married the former Victoria's secret model, he was in a three-year relationship with Hollywood star Bridget Moynahan.

While the two reportedly split on good terms, shortly after the breakup, the Blue Bloods star came to know that she was pregnant with the Buccaneers star's child. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Moynahan spoke about the challenges of being a single mother:

"I'm not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, I want to be a single mom."

While the the two have maintained a cordial relationship even after the split, Moynahan had to deal with the pregnancy alone as Brady had just started seeing Bundchen at the time:

"Everyone says, 'You give birth, you go home, and you have this amazing baby and it's just beautiful. And I walked in and I just started sobbing."

The actress gave birth to John Edward Thomas Moynahan on August 22, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Moynahan, though, later revealed that Brady was indeed present during John's delivery.

Being a single mom seemed like a daunting task to Moynahan. And while she did struggle with the idea at first, she expressed how the experience helped her grow as a person:

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me. But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f*cked up. But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

Tom Brady and Moynahan set example on how to be the perfect parents

Now together for 13 years, Brady and Bundchen are still going strong and show no signs of stopping. The NFL's power couple together have had two kids together, Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein.

As for Jack, Brady and Moynahan have maintained a cordial relationship to co-parent the child. In an interview with People.com, Moynahan, who is now married to businessman Andrew Frankel, explained how their son couldn't have a more caring environment to grow up in:

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own... I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has set an example on how to be a perfect parent. Clearly, he's winning both on and off the field.

