NFL News: Washington names Doug Williams as Senior Advisor to team President Jason Wright

The Washington Football Team has been changing things up lately. They hired Martin Mayhew as the team's new general manager. On top of that, Marty Hurney was hired as their executive VP of football and player personnel.

Now, the team has announced that Doug Williams has been promoted to senior advisor to team President Jason Wright.

In Super Bowl XXII, Doug Williams became the first black QB to…

- Start a Super Bowl

- Win a Super Bowl

- Win a Super Bowl MVP



His impact on the game is still felt today. pic.twitter.com/KvI9i7eN75 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2021

Williams has been with Washington since 2014 as a front office executive. In 2020, he was promoted to senior VP of player development. Now he will support Wright, who was the first Black team President of any team in the league.

NFL News: Williams was a previous star QB for Washington

Washington is very familiar with Doug Williams, as he was the QB for the team between 1986 and 1989. Williams was one of the key players that helped Washington win Super Bowl XXII. He also was named the MVP in that Super Bowl and became the first Black QB to play and win a Super Bowl.

33 years ago today, Doug Williams made history in Super Bowl XXII pic.twitter.com/9imfug9wqY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 31, 2021

Since Ron Rivera's arrival in Washington, the organization was almost cleaned out by him, as he brought most of the Carolina Panthers' staff along with him. But Rivera saw the importance and respect Williams had, both within the organization and outside by fans.

The team certainly has an important offseason on their hands, and it will be interesting to see what moves are made, as Washington will be considered a dark horse team.