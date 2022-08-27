Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The Miami Dolphins will complete their preseason by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday. Both teams are 1-1 in their preseason games and will try to finish the preseason on with a win. It makes this game crucial for the players to gain confidence before the start of the new season.

The Dolphins would like to make the most out of this game. They will depend on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to do the magic. He had 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with a QBR of 49.7. They have also signed Tyreek Hill to strengthen the squad. Hill had 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns the previous season.

On defense, the Dolphins will look for a change in fortunes. Jerome Baker led the team in the defensive chart, but his performance was far from satisfactory.

For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a QBR of 48.5 in the 2021 season. He started the preseason strongly with 258 passing yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown. He will be looking to add to this performance and end the game strongly with a team win. The Eagles have a strong backup quarterback in Gardner Minshaw.

On defense, the Eagles will look to improve. They were poor last season as they surrendered above 20 points in every game. T.J. Edwards led the defense for the Eagles. He had 64 solo tackles but only one interception last season. In this game, his role becomes crucial for the team. He will be accompanied by Alex Singleton and Anthony Harris in the defense.

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins

Date & Time: Friday, August 27, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles +135 +3 (+110) Over 38 (-110) Miami Dolphins -120 -3 (-110) Under 38 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction

The Dolphins are coming into this match after a close loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. They will look to Tagovailoa and Tyrek Hill. If they can work together effectively, Miami could win easily.

The Eagles will look to Hurts to lead the offense. He is one of the strongest players on the team. If the Eagles can get their running game going, they could get the win.

Prediction: Dolphins to win a close one in this match.

Edited by John Maxwell