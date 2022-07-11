Are NFL players allowed to date or marry cheerleaders?

While NFL players get most of the attention on gameday, cheerleaders share the field. Despite sharing the field with millionaires, cheerleaders are paid a tiny fraction of even a rookie punter's salary. They are also subject to strict guidelines on and off the field.

The New York Times recently ran a story outlining what it's like to be an NFL cheerleader. Ken Belson asserts that franchises put stringent controls on how cheerleaders live at home. They try to limit and control their friendship groups, relationships, and even their social media activities.

He said that franchises are dismissive of complaints, letting cheerleaders know that they can easily be replaced. These are not empty threats as the franchise holds all the cards in the power dynamic.

The NFL allows teams to make their own rules for cheerleaders to adhere to. He later went on to explain that even the cheerleaders' meager salaries are subject to fines. Failure to bring the correct pom-poms, polish their boots, or any game day infraction can range from a $10 fine to forfeiture of match-day pay.

Lastly, he explained that cheerleaders cannot interact with players in any way and must block them on social media if they get followed by them.

How many NFL teams have cheerleaders?

Cowboys Cheeleaders at NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

As every team has their own policies regarding cheerleaders, each team would need to be individually forced to change their rules. However, with the pressure and attention currently being focused on NFL franchises, some teams have avoided featuring cheerleaders altogether.

The Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have cheerleaders. Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams are a rare instance of a team that has male cheerleaders. That said, more than two dozen other teams employ cheerleaders and use similar rulebooks and contracts.

Despite strict guidelines and harsh conditions, teams have no trouble finding women to participate in and tryouts for the position. As such, outside of third-party protests and petitions, there is little motive for franchises to make changes. The fastest fix would be for cheerleaders to unionize.

However, such a push puts their livelihoods and careers at risk, which is why an organized push hasn't happened yet. Until such a move occurs or a tsunami of outside pressure pushes teams to adapt, cheerleaders will be subject to these rules.

