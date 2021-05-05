5 former NFL players who have fought in MMA

Like MMA fighters, NFL players are some of the toughest athletes in the world.

So when their football careers come to an end, it makes sense that they would want another challenge as physically demanding as their previous profession. And what is more challenging and demanding than stepping into a cage to fight another man?

On that note, let's take a look at five NFL players who have fought in MMA.

Five NFL players who have fought in the MMA

#1 Herschel Walker

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Overall MMA Record (W-L-D): 2-0-0

The most famous NFL star to step into the MMA cage is former Dallas Cowboys star, Herschel Walker. The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner was one of the greatest running backs in college football history. He then went on to feature in the USFL before eventually making his way to the NFL in 1985.

Herschel Walker played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles during his NFL career. He scored 61 touchdowns in 187 games.

Walker decided to try mixed-martial arts in 2009 and fought twice for the Strikeforce promotion. He debuted at the ripe old age of 47 in 2010, still looking in phenomenal shape; Walker finished both of his pro-MMA bouts via strikes.

#2 - Greg Hardy

UFC 249 Ferguson vs Gaethje

Overall MMA Record (W-L-D): 7-3-1

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive back Greg Hardy is the most recent high-profile football player to transition to MMA. Hardy holds the record for most sacks (15) in an NFL season, which he achieved for the Carolina Panthers.

The pass rusher's NFL career came to a controversial end after he was accused of domestic abuse by his former partner.

Originally found guilty, Hardy appealed and had the charge expunged from his record. He was cut by the Panthers only to be picked up by the Dallas Cowboys for the next season. However, Hardy’s behavior meant that he was not re-signed after one season with the Cowboys.

Unable to continue his NFL career, Hardy made a move to MMA. He debuted in the cage in October 2016 and easily won his first three amateur bouts. The former NFL star made his pro-MMA debut on Dana White’s Contender Series where he won by KO in the first round. Following the fight, he was signed by the UFC.

Hardy’s UFC career has been a mixed bag so far. He was disqualified on his UFC debut but has won four of his last seven fights. 'The God of War' is scheduled to fight at UFC 264 in July.

#3 - Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub

Overall MMA Record (W-L-D): 10-5-0

Better known as a successful podcaster and stand-up comedian, Brendan Schaub was briefly in the NFL. Schaub went undrafted in 2006 but was signed by the Buffalo Bills practice squad. After being cut before the regular season, he decided to retire from football.

The Colorado University full-back earned a place on the popular UFC reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. Schaub had some success on the show, which resulted in him being signed by the UFC.

While not a world-beater inside the octagon, Schaub did have impressive wins over MMA legends Mirko Crocop and Gabriel Gonzaga.

#4 - Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione

Overall MMA Record (13-8-1)

The former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle had a short injury-plagued NFL career.

Mitrione would later find fame starring in the same season of The Ultimate Fighter as Brendan Schaub and street fight legend Kimbo Slice.

After being signed by the UFC, Mitrione knocked out fellow former NFL player Marcus Jones in the first round. He then knocked out internet star Kimbo Slice in his second UFC bout.

Mitrione then left the UFC to fight for the Bellator promotion. He holds wins over MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, Gabriel Gonzaga, Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson.

#5 Michael Westbrook

Michael Westbrook

OMMA record (1-1-1)

Not all NFL players who transitioned to MMA have had successful careers. Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Westbrook is one such example.

The fourth overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft played eight seasons in the league before making a move to MMA.

He won multiple Brazilian jiu-jitsu events after his football career before stepping into the cage for his first MMA bout. Westbrook won his debut bout via submission against another former football player, Jarrod Bunch, in 2005.

Four years later, he fought again, this time against future UFC star Travis Browne. Westbrook was knocked out in the third round. He did have one more MMA fight, but he was hit with an illegal groin strike, and the fight ended as a no contest.