NFL players react to crazy F1 title decider at Abu Dhabi GP featuring Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

After the crazy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton on the last lap, NFL players were not far behind the rest of the world in saluting the drama and the spectacle leading to the Dutch driver becoming the F1 world champion.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen arrived at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tied on points. Lewis Hamilton was looking for his eighth F1 title, whereas Max Verstappen knew if he outpaced his rival at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he would win his first ever world title.

NFL Players watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen started in pole position going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but by the first corner Lewis Hamilton had regained the lead. Throughout the race, there was a great jostle between them and it kept fans, including many NFL players, on the edge of their seats.

But the crescendo came in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With Lewis Hamilton leading Max Verstappen, the safety car was called in due to an incedent. Max Verstappen took the opportunity to take on faster soft tires and came out behind Lewis Hamilton without losing a spot, as is the norm.

But controversy was not far behind at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While initially backmarkers were not allowed to unlap, there were five such cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and an 11 second gap.

But then, before the final lap, race officials reversed course, allowing backmarkers to unlap, thus allowing Max Verstappen to come right behind Lewis Hamilton, without the latter being able to do anything about it as the safety car was still in place.

When the safety car finally went in before the final lap of the race, it became a straight shootout between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Since the latter was on faster tires, he overtook the reigning champion and took the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the World Championship on the final lap.

NFL players were wowed by the entire spectacle. The Watt brothers were at the forefront with their reactions. TJ Watt just exclaimed about the finish.

Fellow NFL player and brother JJ Watt was more ambivalent about his posturing. He said it was insanity.

Whether that referred to the decision that led to Max Verstappen controversially closing the gap or the thrill of the race itself was left undecided.

But if there was one NFL player who left no doubt about what he thought of the race officials' decision, it was Zach Ertz. He did not mince words when calling it a bad call, referring to it as trash.

Needless to say, not only NFL players, but the entire F1 racing fraternity will have divided opinions after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

But what everyone, whether an NFL player or not, can agree on is that after a series of processions in previous seasons, it was a joy to have a competitive F1 season for one; and it took two to tango for that. We tip our caps to a championship well run by both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

