Steph Curry made NBA history Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The 33-year-old surpassed Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

Curry's total of three-pointers made after Tuesday's game was 2,977.

The NFL community joined the rest of the sports world in congratulating Curry for his achievements on Twitter. Curry is revolutionary in the game of basketball, so it's fitting he holds the record.

NFL players react to Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen's career 3-point record

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

Steph Curry, the most accomplished shooter in NBA history, was congratulated by the most successful quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady.

Steph Curry and Brady are both partners with Under Armour, and it was cool to see a moment of respect shown from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Steph Curry also received some love from his fellow Bay Area sports team. The San Fransisco 49ers tweeted their congratulations to the Golden State Warriors icon.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho made a tremendous point about the term "greatest of all time" in his tweet. People are quick to label athletes as the best of all time.

Curry has earned the right to be called that for his sustained success, averaging 20 or more points every season since 2012.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



We throw “GOAT” status around far too loosely, but Steph Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time. Congrats @StephenCurry30 We throw “GOAT” status around far too loosely, but Steph Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time. Congrats @StephenCurry30! https://t.co/17GkSGUQUX

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was another member of the NFL to congratulate the Warriors' marksman. Wilson called Curry a legend, which is a fact.

There are only a handful of legends playing in the NBA right now, and Curry is unquestionably one of them.

Speaking of legends, the leading receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice, congratulated Curry. Rice is a 49ers legend, so the Bay Area respect between the teams continued here.

Another Seahawks player, Tyler Lockett, congratulated the seven-time All-Star as well.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns recognized Curry's influence on the game in his congratulatory tweet. Steph Curry brought the three-point shot to the forefront of what NBA scouts and coaches alike look for in a player.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark has previously won a Super Bowl. He knows what it takes to be successful and gives Curry praise for obtaining a record that will be hard to break.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 To be the best to ever do something is just crazy. To have that much talent, drive, & blessing is unfathomable. Steph Curry is the best, & greatest shooter of all time. We already knew that. Now he has a record that will soon be so far out of reach we’ll never forget it. To be the best to ever do something is just crazy. To have that much talent, drive, & blessing is unfathomable. Steph Curry is the best, & greatest shooter of all time. We already knew that. Now he has a record that will soon be so far out of reach we’ll never forget it.

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe sent his congratulations and praise to Steph Curry on Fox Sports' "Undisputed." Sharpe viewed Curry as the greatest shooter ever before he broke Allen's record.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "Steph changed the way the game is played. Reggie Miller and Ray Allen mainly came off the screen to shoot, but Curry took it a step further. He didn't need this record for me to say he's the best shooter of all-time." "Steph changed the way the game is played. Reggie Miller and Ray Allen mainly came off the screen to shoot, but Curry took it a step further. He didn't need this record for me to say he's the best shooter of all-time."— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/w4E8q2FbhB

Finally, former NFL player Louis Riddick, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, showed his support for Steph Curry.

Steph Curry's record may never be beaten, as he still has many years left in his career. Seeing the NFL and NBA connect for Curry's historical moment was a wholesome moment in sports history.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire