NFL Playoffs: Coverage Map, TV Schedule, Time & Live Stream

The NFL playoffs are here once again, and we've got you covered with the "Super Wild Card" weekend TV schedule so you don't miss a moment of the playoff football we've all been waiting for.
The NFL is presenting a special Super Wild Card weekend that features six matchups, and we'll provide details on all six of them. Not only do we have the TV schedule for the game, but we also have information on the streaming options available to viewers this weekend.
NFL Super Wild Card weekend coverage
NFL Super Wild Card weekend TV and live stream schedule
Saturday, January 9th
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
1:05 pm EST
CBS / CBS All Access
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
4:40 pm EST
FOX / Fox Deportes
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
8:15 pm EST
NBC / Universo
Sunday, January 10th
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm EST
ABC / ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes / Freeform
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
4:40 pm EST
CBS / Nickelodeon / Amazon Prime Video / CBS All Access
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
8:15 pm EST
NBC / Telemundo / Peacock
All of the games will be available nationwide, as there are no conflicting games on the schedule, thus no blackouts or coverage gaps.
The TV schedule for next week's Divisional Round is tentatively set, but the matchups have not been finalized. We know that the Packers and the Chiefs will host games in their home stadiums, but we do not know which teams they will face or which time slot they will be assigned yet.
As soon as the TV schedule for the Divisional Round is released, we will update our coverage to reflect that new information.
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round TV Schedule
Saturday, January 16th
TBD @ TBD - 4:35 pm EST - NBC
TBD @ TBD - 8:15 pm EST - CBS
Sunday, January 17th
TBD @ TBD - 3:05 pm EST - CBS
TBD @ TBD - 6:40 pm EST - FOX
NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship TV Schedule
The TV schedule for the AFC and NFC championship games has not been released at this time.
Super Bowl LV TV Schedule
Sunday, February 7th
TBD vs TBD
6:30 pm EST
CBS / CBS All Access
Although the matchup for Super Bowl Sunday has not been set yet, the NFL released the kickoff time and broadcast info for Super Bowl Sunday weeks in advance of the event.Published 07 Jan 2021, 23:36 IST