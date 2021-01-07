NFL Playoffs: Coverage Map, TV Schedule, Time & Live Stream

The NFL playoffs are here once again, and we've got you covered with the "Super Wild Card" weekend TV schedule so you don't miss a moment of the playoff football we've all been waiting for.

The NFL is presenting a special Super Wild Card weekend that features six matchups, and we'll provide details on all six of them. Not only do we have the TV schedule for the game, but we also have information on the streaming options available to viewers this weekend.

NFL Super Wild Card weekend coverage

NFL wild card round: TV coverage

NFL Super Wild Card weekend TV and live stream schedule

Saturday, January 9th

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

1:05 pm EST

CBS / CBS All Access

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

4:40 pm EST

FOX / Fox Deportes

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

8:15 pm EST

NBC / Universo

Sunday, January 10th

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm EST

ABC / ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes / Freeform

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

4:40 pm EST

CBS / Nickelodeon / Amazon Prime Video / CBS All Access

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

8:15 pm EST

NBC / Telemundo / Peacock

All of the games will be available nationwide, as there are no conflicting games on the schedule, thus no blackouts or coverage gaps.

The TV schedule for next week's Divisional Round is tentatively set, but the matchups have not been finalized. We know that the Packers and the Chiefs will host games in their home stadiums, but we do not know which teams they will face or which time slot they will be assigned yet.

As soon as the TV schedule for the Divisional Round is released, we will update our coverage to reflect that new information.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round TV Schedule

Saturday, January 16th

TBD @ TBD - 4:35 pm EST - NBC

TBD @ TBD - 8:15 pm EST - CBS

Sunday, January 17th

TBD @ TBD - 3:05 pm EST - CBS

TBD @ TBD - 6:40 pm EST - FOX

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship TV Schedule

The TV schedule for the AFC and NFC championship games has not been released at this time.

Super Bowl LV TV Schedule

Sunday, February 7th

TBD vs TBD

6:30 pm EST

CBS / CBS All Access

Although the matchup for Super Bowl Sunday has not been set yet, the NFL released the kickoff time and broadcast info for Super Bowl Sunday weeks in advance of the event.