NFL Power Rankings 2021: Tennessee Titans settle in at No. 8 ahead of training camp

The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South division in 2020 with a 11-5 record, despite tying the Indianapolis Colts and owning the tiebreaker. It was the Titans' first division win since 2008 and the second consecutive season in which they made the playoffs.

The Titans' playoff hopes came to an end in the AFC Wild Card round at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a 20-13 loss.

The Titans have shown that they are ready to make a longer playoff run and will do what it takes as they traded for wide receiver Julio Jones. With Derrick Henry and Jones along with the rest of the offense, the Titans could be scary good in 2021.

Tennessee Titans 2020 record, offensive and defensive stats

2020 Record: 11-5

2020 Offensive and defensive stats and rankings

When Derrick Henry is your starting running back, it's clear that the offense will rank among the top. The Tennessee Titans offense was third in 2020.

The Titans scored an average of 30.7 points against their opponents last season. The Titans offense also had 3,653 passing yards and 2,690 rushing yards in 2020.

The Titans defense, however, was at the opposite end of the spectrum and ranked 28th in the NFL. A defense with Jadeveon Clowney ranked that low does not bode well for a side with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Tennessee Titans defense ranked just above the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. The Titans defense allowed their opponents to score about 27 points per game. The defense also allowed opposing teams to convert over 51% of their third down attempts.

What areas do the Tennessee Titans need to improve upon?

Offensive improvements

The Titans offense did not quite need an improvement, but they got one nonetheless. The Tennessee Titans traded for veteran wide receiver Julio Jones just last month.

The Titans offensive line also got a boost in offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, who was drafted out of North Dakota State in the second round.

"EVERY TIME a defensive team goes to play the Tennessee Titans the number one thing they have to stop is Derrick Henry... It ain't nobody else!"@mspears96 isn't worried about anyone else when Derrick Henry is on the field. pic.twitter.com/UpvBAH9oAr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 14, 2021

Defensive improvements

The Titans defense had just 19 sacks last year, the lowest for any NFL team that made the playoffs in over four decades. The Titans were able to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, who's great against the run and brings a fierce style of play that the Titans were missing on the edge.

The signing of Janoris Jenkins on the left corner is also a major upgrade to the Titans secondary.

The CB position will be among the most interesting to watch at Titans training camp this year. https://t.co/jAHFRIHmvB — The Titans Wire (@TheTitansWire) July 21, 2021

How can the Tennessee Titans make a run at the Super Bowl?

Key players who can help the Tennessee Titans make a Super Bowl run

The Titans offense will allow them to stay atop the AFC South for the time being. It's the defense that will make it more difficult to make a deep playoff run.

With Derrick Henry, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, rushing all over the opponent, there's always hope for a Super Bowl. That said, players like Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker and Janoris Jenkins will need to step up for this team to be a contender.

