NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFL Week 15 NFC Power Rankings
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Dec 15, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Listicle

Power Rankings continue to fluctuate as the 2021 NFL season plays itself out. Entering Week 15, some NFC teams have improved their position while others have fallen. With just four games remaining in the regular season, here is how all of the NFC teams stack up in the Power Rankings this week.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions remain the easy choice for last place in the Power Rankings. They still have the worst record in the NFL, but at least they are no longer winless. They do continue to battle and play competitively under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff. Nine of their 13 games have been decided by ten or fewer points.

#15 - Chicago Bears (4-9)

Last week: #15

Next Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings

A photo to sum up the Matt Nagy era. #Bears https://t.co/RmRAp6f9S8

After winning three of their first five games for a solid start to the 2021 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have now lost seven of their last eight games. They are firmly planted towards the very bottom of the Power Rankings. Head coach Matt Nagy is likely going to be fired at the conclusion of the season.

Also read: NFL Rumors: Matt Nagy won't be fired this season despite bad run of games

#14 - New York Giants (4-9)

Last week: #12

Next Week: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Joe Judge and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants
The New York Giants are having another disappointing season under head coach Joe Judge, who now has a 10-19 career record. Quarterback Daniel Jones could miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, which makes some wonder whether he has started his last game for the Giants.

#13 - Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Last week: #13

Next Week: vs. Buffalo Bills

Oh, no.. Cam Newton throws a 67-yard pick 6https://t.co/4fvSeXCY7k

The Carolina Panthers continue to plummet their way down the power rankings. Since Cam Newton returned as the starting quarterback, they have lost three consecutive games. Firing young offensive coordinator Joe Brady didn't appear to make much of a difference.

