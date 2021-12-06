NFL Twitter reacts to return of Gardner Minshew and Minshew Mania

Quarterback Gardner Minshew created a massive buzz in the NFL with his appearance and sudden stardom with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. As a sixth-round rookie in 2019, Minshew started in place of the injured Nick Foles and went on to finish the season with 12 starts, 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions. With the stats, the mullet and the facial hair, and overall "fashion," Gardner Minshew was overtaking Florida as the ultimate "Florida Man."

A hand injury caused Minshew to have a poor season in 2020, leading to him being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round conditional pick.

Minshew Mania seemed dead, until Week 13.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him out of this week's game against the New York Jets. Hurts was the second-best fantasy football quarterback as a dual-threat, but Gardner Minshew was granted a second audition for a starter job in the NFL.

Against the Jets on Sunday, Gardner Minshew was highly efficient, completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts. He had 242 yards, two scores and zero turnovers. Although it was against a poor Jets defense, he did play brilliantly in his first start of the 2021 season. Even though it could likely be his only start of the season, Gardner Minshew has revived Minshew Mania on Twitter.

Eagles Nation (5-7) @PHLEaglesNation Some things to remember today:



• You’re allowed to like and root for both Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.



• It’s okay to hope Gardner Minshew does great today and then we return to Jalen Hurts after the Bye Week.



• You're allowed to like and root for both Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

• It's okay to hope Gardner Minshew does great today and then we return to Jalen Hurts after the Bye Week.

• It's okay to have a preference between the two.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Warren Sharp @SharpFootball MINSHEW DIME ON A PARACHUTE

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball MINSHEW DIME ON A PARACHUTE

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Gardner Minshew leaves the field high-fiving Eagles fans and screams out



“Come on!!”



20–25

242 yards

2 TDs

Gardner Minshew leaves the field high-fiving Eagles fans and screams out

"Come on!!"

20–25

242 yards

2 TDs

133.7 QB rating

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Fun fact. Gardner Minshew is living in former Eagle Vince Papale’s house in Philly. Gardner and Vince’s son Vinny work out in the offseason



Fun fact. Gardner Minshew is living in former Eagle Vince Papale's house in Philly. Gardner and Vince's son Vinny work out in the offseason

John Clark @JClarkNBCS You think Gardner Minshew is hyped?



You think Gardner Minshew is hyped?

FlyEaglesFly @Eagles_Nation3 Guess it's time for Minshew Mania

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly Minshew Mania is absolutely a real thing (via IG: lukemalatesta)

Fans of the Eagles were cheering more for the fact that their team got a win, but it helps to have a character and persona like Gardner Minshew involved. He has a massive fanbase and it should lead to Minshew Mania continuing in 2022.

We've seen quarterbacks get signed after one start before. Gardner Minshew was treated poorly after a season that now looks increasingly likely to have been derailed due to the hand injury he suffered.

Gardner Minshew is only 25, and there are several teams that could use a quarterback like him next season. Could Minshew Mania be taking the tour on the road once more to Pittsburgh, New York, or Houston next season?

