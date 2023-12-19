NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Lamar Jackson's Ravens force to be reckoned with, Cowboys slip, Bills surge

Week 16 is upon us and while some teams at the top of our power rankings have already booked their spot in the playoffs, others are still struggling to stamp their tickets. Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars as they became the first team to book their postseason spot from the AFC. The Dallas Cowboys might have booked their playoff spot as well but they suffered a 31-10 mauling against the Buffalo Bills.

Considering all of the above, here are the power rankings going into Week 16:

Week 16 NFL Power Rankings

#15 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are 7-7 and second in the NFC North. They slip into the top 15 because occupy the sixth spot in the conference despite having a worse record than the likes of the Houston Texans in the AFC. They are tied with the Rams but their latest overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals means they have now lost three of the last four and their only win in that period was the uninspiring 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

#14 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are also 7-7 and occupy the final position in the NFC playoff spots. But they are ranked above the Vikings as their performances have been better in recent games. In December, they have defeated the Washington Commanders and a strong team in the Cleveland Browns. Their only defeat this month is to the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC, in overtime.

#13 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not the best team in the league but they do look so in a poor NFC South. They lead the division with a 7-7 record and are coming into Week 16 with Baker Mayfield getting a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the Green Bay Packers.

#12 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are the first team over 0.500 in our power rankings and occupy the final spot in the AFC draw for the playoffs. Their 8-6 record is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lead the division, and they could yet win the AFC South.

#11 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have been a revelation under Jake Browning and would make the playoffs if the league stopped today. But they have some tough games coming up that could hamper them in the power rankings.

#10 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are outside the playoff spots but they are the form team right now even at 8-6. They could conceivably even win their division as the Dolphins have tougher games upcoming than them. They are climbing fast in our power rankings.

#9 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also 8-6 and tied for the lead in the AFC South. But a lead in any NFL division is nothing to be sniffed at and in losing to the Baltimore Ravens, they have already gotten rid of one of the tougher opponents from their schedule.

#8 - Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco has experience of winning the Super Bowl behind an elite defense with the Baltimore Ravens. He looks to be repeating that formula with the Browns, who have the best defense in the league. At 9-5, Cleveland could yet go far.

#7 - Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl champions had fallen down our power rankings after two straight defeats but their win against the New England Patriots in Week 15 has steadied the ship. With the Broncos losing this week, they now have a two game cushion in the AFC West.

#6 - Detroit Lions

After losing to the Chicago Bears, questions were being asked if the Lions are the real deal or not. Cue Jared Goff throwing five touchdowns and leading them to a 42-17 blowout win over the Broncos. They are sixth in our power rankings.

#5 - Miami Dolphins

No Tyreek Hill, no problem! Jaylen Waddle was electric to rip the New York Jets to shreds and the defense held up well enough to shut them out.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had the perfect opportunity to respond to their doubters this week, who had emerged after two consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys. Dallas had lost to Buffalo this week but they could not take the opportunity as they lost in Week 15 to the Seattle Seahawks. Their third straight loss now is a worrying trend but they remain in the top five of our power rankings due to their earlier season record that saw them open 10-1.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys did not slip out of the top three of our power rankings despite their loss to the Bills on the road, because the Eagles tripped up too. But if they finish second in the division and they have to travel away, their road record is nothing great with all four losses coming on their travels. They need to address that immediately.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens defeated the Jaguars this week and became the first AFC team to book their playoff spot. Their 11-3 record is the joint-best in the league and Lamar Jackson is playing phenomenal football.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are another 11-3 team and they lead the power rankings. They have not only won this season but have hammered even supposed contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Their only losses came during a period of multiple injuries to starters and that looks to be the only thing that can slow them down.

Best of the rest in the NFL

The Houston Texans are making a case for the playoffs and were they in the NFC, they would be ranked higher. But as it stands, they are outside the playoff places at 8-6 in the AFC. The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers remain the teams with the most to improve. Here are the other rankings:

#16 - Houston Texans

#17 - New Orleans Saints

#18 - Pittsburgh Steelers

#19 - Denver Broncos

#20 - Seattle Seahawks

#21 - Atlanta Falcons

#22 - Green Bay Packers

#23 - Las Vegas Raiders

#24 - Chicago Bears

#25 - New York Giants

#26 - Los Angeles Chargers

#27 - New York Jets

#28 - Tennessee Titans

#29 - Washington Commanders

#30 - Arizona Cardinals

#31 - New England Patriots

#32 - Carolina Panthers