Raiders vs Broncos prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their worst week in years after the ousting of head coach Jon Gruden and a matching loss against the Chicago Bears. Now, having dropped the last two games in a row, the Raiders will be desperate for a win against the also slipping Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are also on a two-game losing skid after starting 3-0. The Broncos had their quarterback succumb to a concussion in Week Four and simply did not show up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Five.

Both teams are desperate for a win after a humbling two-week stretch. Who will get their wishes satisfied?

Raiders vs. Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) vs. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Date and Time: October 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Odds

Spread

Raiders: +4 (-110)

Broncos: -4 (-110)

Moneyline

Raiders: +170

Broncos: -200

Totals

Raiders: O 43.5 (-115)

Broncos: U 43.5 (-105)

Raiders vs. Broncos Picks

The Raiders' offense is a complete wild card this week. It is completely unknown how interim coach Rich Bissaccia will go about things in the game. That said, Darren Waller would be a top target in any contest, as would Henry Ruggs III.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos’ QB Teddy Bridgewater, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, has cleared protocol and will start vs. Steelers, per source. Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton, questionable due to an ankle injury, remains a pre-game decision, per source. Broncos’ QB Teddy Bridgewater, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, has cleared protocol and will start vs. Steelers, per source. Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton, questionable due to an ankle injury, remains a pre-game decision, per source.

For the Broncos, it is clear that the defense still rules the day. Expect Von Miller to get on the board with at least one sack of Derek Carr. Courtland Sutton has been stepping up in recent weeks due to the loss of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Expect him to see plenty of action on this one.

Raiders vs. Broncos Key Injuries

Raiders

SS Johnathan Abram -- QUESTIONABLE

RB Josh Jacobs -- QUESTIONABLE

Broncos

RB Melvin Gordon -- QUESTIONABLE

SS Kareem Jackson -- QUESTIONABLE

WR Jerry Jeudy -- OUT

KJ Hamler -- OUT

OLB Bradley Chubb -- OUT

ILB Josey Jewell -- OUT

TE Albert Okwegbunam --OUT

Raiders vs. Broncos Head to Head

In three of their last four games, the game came down to one possession. It would be wise to expect the same, even without a head coach on the Raiders' sideline.

That said, over their last five games, the Raiders are 4-2 in the matchup. Many Broncos fans say the season is on the line in this game, so expect the Broncos to come into the game with a chip on their shoulder.

Over the years, this has been a great rivalry.

Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely still stunned at the loss of their head coach. With the captain of the ship now gone and a substitute assigned, the players will be out of sorts in this game. Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off a sloppy game and will be looking to make amends.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

Teddy Bridgewater is fully healthy and was heating up at the end of the Steelers game. Expect him to lead the Broncos to an early touchdown and control the game from the front.

Prediction: Broncos win a close game after getting an early lead.

Edited by LeRon Haire