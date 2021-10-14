NFL Rumors: 3 players the Patriots should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Patriots are 2-3 and slowly slipping behind in the NFL. At this rate, the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2000 that the Patriots have missed the playoffs for the second time in two years.

Additionally, if the Patriots fail to finish past .500, it will be the first time they have had back-to-back losing seasons since 1992 and 1993.

Depending on how the next few weeks go, the team could find their season without a heartbeat very quickly. If this happens, the team will turn into sellers.

Essentially, they will be hoping to sell a degrading asset to a desperate team in contention for a higher price than they would fetch after the season. Here are three players the Patriots would do well to move on from before the trade deadline.

NFL Rumors: 3 Patriots should trade before the trade deadline

#1 - Kyle Van Noy, LB

At 31 years old, Kyle Van Noy is playing on borrowed time. He will be 32 years old at the start of the 2022 season. The linebacker is essentially taking things one year at a time and whether it is father time or injuries, Van Noy's time in the league is drawing to a close sooner than later.

Bill Belichick is known for moving or attempting to move players before they fall off (Tom Brady), so it makes sense for the Patriots to place Kyle Van Noy on the trade block. He's currently in the midst of a rough season as well, earning a 53.8 PFF grade and eight tackles through five games.

#2 - Dont'a Hightower, LB

Dont'a Hightower is also 31 years old and is playing like it. PFF has him graded as a 59.2 after five games. He has 15 tackles to his name.

It would make sense for the Patriots to move on and start over at the position to avoid a complete implosion in 2022. At the same time, they can recoup some bonus draft capital by finding him a place in a win-now squad.

Basically, between Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower, the Patriots' linebacking corps is aging out of the league and in need of youth at the position. By moving on from these players, the Patriots can preemptively nip an implosion in the bud and get ammo to find replacements.

#3 - N'Keal Harry, WR

Unlike the other players, N'Keal Harry is still quite young at 23 years old. However, he has all of the trappings of a bust with the New England Patriots.

His first two seasons were effectively devoid of production, with only about 400 yards and four touchdowns combined. In his third season, the wide receiver asked for a trade and missed time due to injury.

Harry has availability and productivity issues. The Patriots should move on while he still has youth on his side as a selling point.

