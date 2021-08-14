NFL Preseason 2021: 5 biggest takeaways from the games so far

NFL teams use their preseason schedules to get a closer look at younger players and to decide on the depth chart. There are some NFL players who have their starting spots locked up, but others aren't quite there just yet.

With the NFL rookie draft class loaded with talent, it also gives fans the opportunity to see the up-and-coming young players in the league. On that note, here are five of the biggest headlines and news from the 2021 preseason so far:

#1 The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line is a mess

The Steelers lost key pieces of their offensive line this offseason. Even with the addition of Trai Turner and a few other young players, the line continues to have issues in both their preseason games so far. Pass protection and running game could be in jeopardy if the Steelers' offensive line can't figure things out.

Milton Williams has arrived.



LA Tech’s finest 💪



— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 13, 2021

#2 Washington QB Taylor Heinicke has impressed

Taylor Heinicke made his preseason debut for the Washington Football Team on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. While veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was once the guaranteed starter, it seems that Washington are now weighing their options.

Heinicke has shown that he is a mobile quarterback who can make plays happen with his legs, which is a great asset to have in the NFL. He has a good arm and even with a missed pass or two, Heinicke showed that he could be an NFL starter.

This throw ain't easy!



Taylor Heinicke gets it to Jaret Patterson to save the drive.



📺: #WASvsNE on @nflnetwork (or check your local listings)

— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021

#3 The Lions have a 'kicking' issue

The Detroit Lions currently don't have a solid kicker. It's early in the preseason, but the teams don't even have a standout kicker thus far. Randy Bullock could be the starter, but Matthew Wright may be a better option. The Lions have already parted ways with Zane Gonzalez.

#4 Patriots QB Mac Jones isn't settling for anything but perfection

Cam Newton may be the starting quarterback in Week 1, but rookie Mac Jones is making it known with his play on the field that he wants the starting job too. Jones is consistent, and uses his big arm to make plays happen. He is also building good chemistry with the Patriots' wide receivers, which would be great if he does get the starting job.

Mac Jones takes the field to a standing ovation in Foxborough 🙌



— ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2021

#5 Buffalo Bills first-round rookie Greg Rousseau makes things look easy

Greg Rousseau was drafted by the Bills late in the first round over concerns of whether he was NFL ready or not.

Gregory Rousseau vs. Penei Sewell 👀

Roussea, though, made things look very easy on his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions, including when facing against another rookie, Penei Sewell. The Bills may have gotten a steal with Roussea.

