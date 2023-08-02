NFL preseason 2023 Week 1: TV schedule, channel, and time

The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3, with the Hall of Fame game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The exhibition game will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game live on NBC.

Interestingly, Week 1 of the preseason will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. All 32 teams will be in action that weekend as they prepare for the regular season.

There will be three weeks of NFL preseason games for fans to enjoy before the official campaign starts. This allows each franchise to fine-tune their offense and defense ahead of the regular season.

NFL preseason 2023: Full schedule and fixtures for Week 1

Here's a look at all the fixtures for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason, along with the start time, TV schedule and live stream details for the matchups:

Thursday, August 10

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions, 7:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals, 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys, 5:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 9:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network