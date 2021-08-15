NFL preseason: 3 Positives and negatives from rookie Trevor Lawrence’s debut against the Cleveland Browns

Trevor Lawrence made his long-awaited NFL debut Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns. There's been a ton of hype surrounding Lawrence since his time at Clemson. Being the number one overall pick in the NFL draft also carries its hype.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have been waiting patiently to see Trevor Lawrence in and they finally got the chance to watch their rookie quarterback in action.

The Trevor Lawrence era begins 💥pic.twitter.com/hFqDvVHBc2 — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2021

Did he live up to the hype, or did he fizzle out? Let's take a look at the positives and negatives from Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns.

What are the positives from Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut?

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

#1 - Trevor Lawrence showed off his accuracy

Trevor Lawrence bounced back after being sacked on the first play of his NFL career and threw an eight-yard strike to Shenault. The rookie quarterback followed that with a ten-yard completion to Marvin Jones.

His best pass of the day would come at the end of the first quarter, finding Jones deep in the Browns' secondary for a 35-yard reception. Lawrence's accuracy was stellar for a rookie quarterback.

#2 - Lawrence showed the fabulous pocket presence

One of Trevor Lawrence's strengths is his pocket presence and he showcased that during his NFL debut. The former Clemson quarterback stood in the pocket and delivered darts to Jacksonville wide receivers.

Trevor Lawrence down on the field warming up. pic.twitter.com/Ps0LBdTbHL — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 14, 2021

#3 - Ball security was vital to Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut

Outside the sack-fumble on the first offensive play, Lawrence showed that he could take care of the football. The rookie quarterback completed six of his nine passes for 71 yards against Cleveland.

Even though Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass, the more important stat is that he didn't give up an interception. That's an excellent sign for the Jaguars in Trevor's first game under center.

What are the negatives from Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut?

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

#1 - times, Lawrence trusted his arm too much

There were a couple of passes that Trevor Lawrence threw that were questionable. One throw that stood out was an underthrown pass to Marvin Jones. The veteran wideout bailed out Trevor on this throw. If the corner turned his head, it could've been intercepted.

#2 - Despite showing significant pocket presence, the rookie took two sacks

Jacksonville's rookie quarterback stood in the pocket and went through his reads, but twice, the Browns defense got to him. In the first play of Lawrence's career, he was sacked and lost the football. Luckily, the Jaguars recovered the fumble. He needs to go through his reads a tad quicker than he did on his debut.

#3 First game jitters got the best of the rookie QB

Trevor Lawrence has always oozed confidence and the rookie has immense belief in his talent and skill set. But Saturday night may have brought him down to a few pegs. He held on to the ball for too long at times and seemed unsure what he wanted to do with it. He will likely shake off his indecisiveness in the next two games and be prepared for the Jaguars' season-opener.

Final thoughts on Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence played well in his first NFL game, but there's room for growth and development. It's evident why Urban Meyer isn't 100% sold on the rookie being a Week 1 starter. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the preseason plays out for Trevor Lawrence.

Edited by jay.loke710