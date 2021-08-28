NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 28, 2021

The final week of the NFL Preseason is upon us and the matches keep coming thick and fast.

First up, the Green Bay Packers travel to the Buffalo Bills in a matchup between the two conference championship match losers from last year. The Packers are winless coming into this match, while the Bills are faultless in preseason.

Another preseason game that was supposed to take place simultaneously between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints has been canceled due to Hurricane Ida making landfall.

Due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, our preseason game in New Orleans has been canceled.



Our team plane is being diverted back to Phoenix. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 27, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are in Washington trying to extend their perfect record as the Washington Football team wishes to end their preseason with a winning record.

The Chicago Bears travel to the Tennessee Titans looking to recapture their winning ways against their hosts, who are so far perfect in preseason.

The reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, travel to take on the Houston Texans looking to get their first win of the preseason against their opponents, who have won both their games.

The winless Los Angeles Rams are at the perfect Denver Broncos while their city rivals, with a win and a loss apiece, the Los Angeles Chargers, travel to the the Seattle Seahawks, who do not yet have a victory this preseason.

NFL preseason schedule

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels: WGBA- NBC 26 (Green Bay), WIVB- CBS 4 (Buffalo)

Announcers:

Packers TV/WGBA: Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, John Kuhn, Lance Allan

NFL Network/Bills TV/WIVB: Andrew Catalon, Steve Tasker, Cynthia Frelund

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Channels: WBAL - NBC 11 (Baltimore), WRC- NBC 4 (Washington)

Announcers:

Ravens TV/WBAL: Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson, Mike Nolan, Evan Washburn

Washington TV/WRC: Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann, Mike Silver

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels: WFLD- FOX 32 (Chicago), WKRN- ABC 2 (Nashville)

Announcers:

Bears TV/WFLD: Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis

NFL Network/Titans TV/WKRN: Dan Hellie, Charles Davis, Cory Curtis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Channels: WFLA- NBC 8 (Tampa), KTRK- ABC 13 (Houston)

Announcers:

Bucs TV/WFLA: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas

Texans TV/KTRK: Kevin Kugler, Spencer Tillman, Drew Dougherty

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:05 pm EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Channels: KABC- ABC 7 (Los Angeles), KTVD- My 20 (Denver)

Announcers:

Rams TV/KABC: Andrew Siciliano, Aqib Talib, Mina Kimes, Curt Sandoval

Broncos TV/KTVD: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Rod Mackey

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 pm EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Channels: NFL Network, KCBS- CBS 2 (Los Angeles), KCPQ- FOX 13 (Seattle)

Announcers:

Chargers TV/KCBS: Spero Dedes, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jamie Maggio

NFL Network/Seahawks TV/KCPQ: Curt Menefee, Dave Wyman

