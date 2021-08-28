NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 28, 2021

The final week of the NFL Preseason is upon us and the matches keep coming thick and fast.
First up, the Green Bay Packers travel to the Buffalo Bills in a matchup between the two conference championship match losers from last year. The Packers are winless coming into this match, while the Bills are faultless in preseason.
Another preseason game that was supposed to take place simultaneously between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints has been canceled due to Hurricane Ida making landfall.
The Baltimore Ravens are in Washington trying to extend their perfect record as the Washington Football team wishes to end their preseason with a winning record.
The Chicago Bears travel to the Tennessee Titans looking to recapture their winning ways against their hosts, who are so far perfect in preseason.
The reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, travel to take on the Houston Texans looking to get their first win of the preseason against their opponents, who have won both their games.
The winless Los Angeles Rams are at the perfect Denver Broncos while their city rivals, with a win and a loss apiece, the Los Angeles Chargers, travel to the the Seattle Seahawks, who do not yet have a victory this preseason.
NFL preseason schedule
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels: WGBA- NBC 26 (Green Bay), WIVB- CBS 4 (Buffalo)
Announcers:
Packers TV/WGBA: Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, John Kuhn, Lance Allan
NFL Network/Bills TV/WIVB: Andrew Catalon, Steve Tasker, Cynthia Frelund
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST
Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Channels: WBAL - NBC 11 (Baltimore), WRC- NBC 4 (Washington)
Announcers:
Ravens TV/WBAL: Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson, Mike Nolan, Evan Washburn
Washington TV/WRC: Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann, Mike Silver
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels: WFLD- FOX 32 (Chicago), WKRN- ABC 2 (Nashville)
Announcers:
Bears TV/WFLD: Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis
NFL Network/Titans TV/WKRN: Dan Hellie, Charles Davis, Cory Curtis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Channels: WFLA- NBC 8 (Tampa), KTRK- ABC 13 (Houston)
Announcers:
Bucs TV/WFLA: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas
Texans TV/KTRK: Kevin Kugler, Spencer Tillman, Drew Dougherty
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:05 pm EST
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Channels: KABC- ABC 7 (Los Angeles), KTVD- My 20 (Denver)
Announcers:
Rams TV/KABC: Andrew Siciliano, Aqib Talib, Mina Kimes, Curt Sandoval
Broncos TV/KTVD: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Rod Mackey
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 pm EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Channels: NFL Network, KCBS- CBS 2 (Los Angeles), KCPQ- FOX 13 (Seattle)
Announcers:
Chargers TV/KCBS: Spero Dedes, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jamie Maggio
NFL Network/Seahawks TV/KCPQ: Curt Menefee, Dave Wyman