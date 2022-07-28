NFL Proposed Trade: Giants in line to pull of blockbuster deal for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could soon be on the move after the San Francisco 49ers publicly stated their support for Trey Lance as the next starting signal-caller in San Francisco. One of the teams most frequently linked to 'Jimmy G' is the New York Giants, who had a neck injury take out their incumbent starter, Daniel Jones, in 2021.

Colin Cowherd went as far as to call New York "the leader in the clubhouse":

"My gut feeling on (Jimmy) Garoppolo, the leader in the clubhouse this morning would probably be the New York Giants. There are a lot of reasons for that and I think the Giants have more than a 50% chance to land Jimmy Garoppolo."

What would a trade look like for Garoppolo? Here's one iteration of a potential deal:

Giants receive: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers receive: Kenny Golladay, NY Giants' 2023 fourth-round pick

Jimmy Garoppolo would be a great fit with Big Blue

Why would the Giants agree to the Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

In this scenario, the Giants would get a potential franchise quarterback while keeping their No. 6 pick from four drafts ago. While Garoppolo is in the final year of his contract, there doesn't figure to be much of a market for him next summer, with the quarterback position being one of the strengths of the upcoming draft class.

Also worth mentioning: Daniel Jones is in the final year of his contract. Jones was supposed to be the heir apparent to Eli Manning after the No. 10's retirement in January 2020. Still, the neck injury that kept him out for much of the 2021 season set the franchise's plans back after a promising empty stadium campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was plenty of Mike Glennon last season for Big Blue fans, and there could be more Tyrod Taylor in 2022 than anyone could want.

Jones' neck is said to be doing well, but that's a tricky injury in a sport and position where 300-pound superathletes wearing helmets slam into you at full speed when you may or may not even be looking.

A Garoppolo trade doesn't necessarily guarantee less time for the Giants' backups, but having a quarterback under center without a nagging neck injury at least ensures that there won't be random weeks with a late-scratch for the most important position on the field.

Kenny Golladay would become a weapon for Trey Lance

Why would the 49ers agree to the Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

This is more valuable than the 49ers could have bargained for in a 'Jimmy G' trade arrangement. Kenny Golladay has three years left on his deal. After the way his first season with New York went, his contract may seem like an albatross.

Luckily, there is an out in 2023 if things get bad for Golladay in the Bay Area, but there's no guarantee that will even happen. Trey Lance could be the necessary antidote to Golladay's issues last year.

A draft pick makes this a slam dunk for the 49ers, who could extract maximum value for a player not in the team's plans moving forward.

