"The leader in the clubhouse this morning would probably be the New York Giants" - Colin Cowherd on where Jimmy Garoppolo will end up being traded

Jimmy Garoppolo is a man without a home as of right now, considering the San Francisco 49ers have handed the starting quarterback role to Trey Lance. The agents for 'Jimmy G' are reportedly exploring a new team for him in a contract year.

Don't count Colin Cowherd among those who are worried about Garoppolo's chances of ever leading a team again two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

On the show "The Herd", Cowherd said that the Giants are his preferred destination at the moment but that no matter what, the 30-year-old will find a home in the NFL this season:

"My gut feeling on (Jimmy) Garoppolo, the leader in the clubhouse this morning would probably be the New York Giants. There are a lot of reasons for that and I think the Giants have more than a 50% chance to land. Jimmy Garoppolo. I think you could throw in a little bit of Seattle, a little bit of Houston, a little bit of Atlanta."

"I guess a little bit of Cleveland. There's my (Jimmy) Garoppolo pie. 70% Giants 15% Seahawks, 5% Falcons, 5% Texans, 5% Browns, and here's why. Number one, Jimmy Garoppolo feels bigger than maybe he looks, he's handsome and he's a gamer. He was a Patriot, He was a Niner and he was in a Super Bowl. He feels big. The giants are big and a lot of it's just his confidence."

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL



"Don't be surprised if the One more team possibly in the Jimmy Garoppolo market. From long-time #NFL personnel evaluator this morning ..."Don't be surprised if the #Falcons jump in. You aren't going to know about Desmond Ridder for two or three years, at best, and they can't afford to wait that long." One more team possibly in the Jimmy Garoppolo market. From long-time #NFL personnel evaluator this morning ..."Don't be surprised if the #Falcons jump in. You aren't going to know about Desmond Ridder for two or three years, at best, and they can't afford to wait that long."

Jimmy Garoppolo could reunite with a former coach

Heavy.com's Matthew Lombardo revealed what he heard from sources about where Garoppolo might land. This might come as a surprise to some considering the things that the franchise has said publicly about their incumbent.

According to an unnamed executive, the quarterback and the Miami Dolphins could be a match if Mike McDaniel isn't impressed with what he sees from presumed starter Tua Tagovailoa:

“With a new head coach, all he cares about is winning and winning now. He could be looking at Tua, shaking his head and saying, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ Maybe he loves him … But, if he hasn’t seen enough from him during workouts or OTAs, this is his honeymoon with that ownership and front office, make the deal now.”

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Highest win pct since 2016



Patrick Mahomes .784

Tom Brady .771

Lamar Jackson .717

Jimmy Garoppolo .698

Aaron Rodgers .668



*min. 50 starts, includes postseason Highest win pct since 2016Patrick Mahomes .784Tom Brady .771Lamar Jackson .717Jimmy Garoppolo .698Aaron Rodgers .668*min. 50 starts, includes postseason https://t.co/NlMJH56DLl

Cowherd seems to believe the Giants are the frontrunners for Garoppolo.He called into question what kind of health Daniel Jones is in after a neck injury ended his 2021 season.

If you use any of the above quotes credit The Herd, Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far