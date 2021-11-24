NFL QB Rankings Week 12: Mac Jones impresses yet again while Dak Prescott's stock takes a hit

The top five in the quarterback rankings entering Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season are still dominated by veterans, but there are young rising stars threatening to crack the list.

Mac Jones continues to be impressive while ranking in the top three in completion percentage and leading the New England Patriots to the longest active winning streak in the NFL.

Jones hasn't quite broken into the top five quarterbacks this season just yet, but he is definitely trending in the right direction while having an excellent rookie campaign. He may get there at some point, but for now here are the top five quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

#5 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: #2

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott fell a few spots in the quarterback rankings after a disappointing performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was unable to capitalize on their weak passing defense for his worst game of the year so far. He still has an excellent season, ranking in the top five in the NFL in completion percentage, yards per completion, passer rating and passing touchdowns.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Last week: Unranked

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Despite losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week, Aaron Rodgers entered the quarterback rankings with a huge statistical performance. He threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rodgers has been efficient as usual this season with 21 touchdown passes against just four interceptions. He ranks fourth in QBR and second in passer rating.

