NFL QB Rankings Week 9: Joe Burrow cracks the top five, Brady still dominant

There is some stiff competition heading into Week 9, and there are a few QBs who may see themselves hoisting up an MVP trophy when the season comes to a close. Although Brady and Stafford remain near the top of the list, there have been some shakeups to the bottom of the top five.

Week 9 QB Rankings: Top 5

#5 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

It may be time to start putting more respect on Joe Burrow's name. Although the Bengals oddly lost to the Jets on Sunday, Burrow has been steadily putting up good numbers.

Joe Burrow was really good in the loss to the Jets. And Miami's offense still feels so gimmicky with Tua Tagovailoa.



He currently ranks 6th with 2,215 yards, 3rd with 20 passing TDs, and has a 108.0 passer rating, only trailing behind Tom Brady by a small margin.

Burrow has steadily gotten better this season, and he could very well take his team to the playoffs, should he remain this good in the passing game. The Bengals losing to the Jets was an isolated incident, and Burrow should have no problems ushering in more wins for his team.

#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Even with Dak Prescott being injured, he still remains one of the top five QBs in the entire league. Although his yardage has taken a bit of a dive because of the week off, he still has 1,813 yards. His 16 TD passes trail Kyler Murray by one, and his passer rating of 115 is still 3rd best in the entire league.

🔹 Dak Prescott

🔸 Joe Burrow Who is your comeback player or the year? @PFF_Bet 🔹 Dak Prescott🔸 Joe Burrow Who is your comeback player or the year? @PFF_Bet 🔹 Dak Prescott🔸 Joe Burrow https://t.co/RP5Jz8RwSY

Even with missing a game due to injury, he still holds his place in the top areas of stats amongst all QBs. That is impressive. Dak got some much-needed rest and should have no issues with bouncing back this week.

