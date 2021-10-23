Ravens vs Bengals prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

Week 7 in the NFL will feature an AFC North battle that's sure to be full of excitement. The Baltimore Ravens are 5-1 and have transitioned into a pass-first offense under MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

The defense has been stifling at times, and they look like a serious contender.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-2 and are on the rise. They have a legitimate defense that competes hard weekly. Most importantly, they have a star tandem between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

The AFC North never disappoints in its games, and this isn't likely to be different.

Field Yates @FieldYates Joe Burrow has 4 touchdown passes of 30+ air yards this season, most in the NFL. All of them have been thrown to Ja'Marr Chase.Burrow had zero such completions as a rookie. Elite chemistry. Joe Burrow has 4 touchdown passes of 30+ air yards this season, most in the NFL. All of them have been thrown to Ja'Marr Chase.Burrow had zero such completions as a rookie. Elite chemistry. https://t.co/CvI5dsVcq5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture - Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 24, 1:00 PM EST

Venue - M&T Bank, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Spreads

Ravens: -6.5 (-105)

Bengals:+6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: -280

Bengals: +230

Totals

Ravens: U46.5 (-110)

Bengals: O46.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Picks

The Ravens being favorited at home isn't a surprise. It's surprising to see them favored by 6.5 points, however. Both Bengals' losses this season have come by just three points. The game is more likely to end by three points than it is by six.

The defense could win out on both sides in this one as the Bengals allow just 18.5 points per game. Baltimore surrenders just 20.5 points per game.

Caleb Noe @CalebNoeTV

You can call it coach speak.... But a couple years ago, it would’ve been ludicrous/laughable to say some of these things about the

"One of the best teams in the NFL."Yes, John Harbaugh is supposed to say these things about his upcoming opponent.You can call it coach speak.... But a couple years ago, it would've been ludicrous/laughable to say some of these things about the #Bengals It's not now.

You can call it coach speak.... But a couple years ago, it would’ve been ludicrous/laughable to say some of these things about the #Bengals.

High praise from @Ravens head coach John Harbaugh about the #Bengals ahead of Sunday's game. His comments start with how good the defense is and that speaks volumes of how well respected the unit is becoming

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Injuries

Both teams will enter the game with injuries to a half-dozen players. Two starting offensive linemen, Bradley Bozeman and Alejandro Villanueva, are questionable. Latavius Murray and Sammy Watkins are also questionable on offense.

Defensively, middle linebacker Patrick Queen is questionable with a thigh injury. Finally, cornerback Tavon Young is questionable with a knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

On the Bengals defensive line, Trey Hendrickson, Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin are all questionable. Joining them are Chris Evans at running back and Trey Hopkins at center. Along with Jalen Davis at cornerback who didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Head-to-Head

This weekend will be the 51st meeting between these teams. The Ravens lead the all-time series 27 games to 23. In the last five games, the Ravens have swept the Bengals. Before that, the Bengals won nine of 12 against the Ravens.

The last three Ravens wins have been blowouts. The final score differentials were 35, 24, and 26 points.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

The Ravens will win the game with their defense coming up big. The Bengals are an up-and-coming team with a bright future ahead.

But the Ravens are riding a hot streak on both sides of the ball. Marlon Humphrey can keep up with Chase, which will force Burrow to throw the ball elsewhere.

Prediction: The Ravens win 24-17, with the defense causing Burrow to throw a couple of interceptions.

