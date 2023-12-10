NFL referee assignments week 14: Crew head for Bills vs Chiefs, Eagles vs Cowboys and more

With the NFL playoff picture now taking shape, each game has a lot riding on it, and the NFL needs its best referees for the biggest games as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Week 14.

The refereeing standard has been hotly debated this season as the standard has been below par for some, and others have gone further than that. In truth, the referees are human and make mistakes, which most can live with.

However, with all the cameras available at stadiums today, many wonder how blatant calls continue to be missed. Still, with big games coming up in Week 14, let's look at the referees of those games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 14 referee assignments for Bills/Chiefs and Cowboys/Eagles

These two matchups could have serious playoff implications down the road, so it would make sense that the NFL would have its best crews working the game.

Let's have a look at the referee assignments for the games.

Chiefs vs. Bills: Carl Cheffers

Carl Cheffers is the head referee for the AFC heavyweight showdown.

For the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, much has been made of John Hussey's refereeing when Philadelphia is involved, as the Eagles are 7-0 when he's refereeing. Make of that what you will, but he is the head referee for the Sunday Night Football clash.

The rest of the referee assignments for Week 14 are below.

Panthers at Saints — Alan Eck

Lions at Bears — Tra Blake

Texans at Jets — Brad Allen

Colts at Bengals — Shawn Hochuli

Jaguars at Browns — Ron Torbert

Rams at Ravens — Scott Novak

Buccaneers at Falcons — Alex Kemp

Vikings at Raiders — Craig Wrolstad

Seahawks at 49ers — Brad Rogers

Broncos at Chargers — Clete Blakeman

Packers at Giants — Land Clark

Titans at Dolphins — Adrian Hill

Cowboys and Eagles will be watched intently

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys and Eagles rivalry is already heated, but now, with the potential NFC East and NFC East implications, it's even more so. Additionally, speaking of referees, John Hussey, when calling the last two Eagles games, Nick Sirianni's team has only been called for six penalties, while its opponents have been called for 21.

That is certainly an odd stat, and given that the Dallas and Philadelphia matchup will be on national television, the collective eyebrow will be raised if something similar happens.

Dallas will want retribution for its Week 9 loss to the Eagles and is in good form to do it. Fans hope that the refereeing isn't the main topic of conversation post-game.