NFL reporter cancels out two possible names for WFT

The Washington Football Team has the most unique name in the NFL and is set for another change soon. February 2 will be the day the franchise announces its new name. Until then, speculation abounds.

The organization has already announced that any variation of "Wolves" will not be chosen. So that rules out the Washington RedWolves from being a thing. That leaves options such as Commanders, Admirals, Defenders, Red Hogs, and even sticking with Football Team.

Yet the options continue to dwindle, according to a recent report.

Jordan Asri, an independent NFL journalist, rounded up some information saying Washington won't be Admirals or any version of "Hogs." The internet sleuthing from fans and journalists only leaves a few options on the table.

Washington has a few potential new NFL names

Commanders and Defenders seem like two likely options now. Sticking with Football Team would not make much sense if the organization is going through this entire song and dance to have yet another rebrand. Those two names also flow better than something like Presidents or Brigade.

But who knows? It's possible the organization has had a final choice in mind for months and is putting out some misdirection. The most important factor in any new name is not necessarily what the fans think. It is all about securing the trademark for one of these rather generic names. If the trademark cannot be acquired, it does not matter how popular the name is to fans.

Changing to the Football Team was a big change. The franchise was known as the Washington Redskins from 1937-2019. That name was changed, and Football Team was picked as a placeholder. A new name was always coming, but fans will never forget the two seasons where Washington had its literal and entertaining name.

A rebrand for this franchise is not the worst thing. They last won a postseason game during the 2005 season and have made it four times since. In two seasons as the Football Team, they have 14 total wins and a postseason appearance in 2020.

This latest change should also be the last one the organization ever needs. Redskins was a controversial name and had to be changed. The Football Team name was always temporary, so a new name such as Commanders or Defenders can last for decades into the future.

This marks the only remaining team in the NFL that is in such a situation. The only new names coming to the NFL are potential expansion franchises that join the league in the near future. Other than that, every team should be set with no issues regarding their name.

