NFL Rewind: Deion Sanders' response to Giants trying to recruit him during combine proves why he was 'Prime Time'

Since retiring from playing football, Deion Sanders has built a reputation as a top NFL pundit. In the eyes of children and young adults, he has always been a talking head on television. However, Sanders was always a personality, even when he started and didn't have an NFL team.

According to NFL Memes, the cornerback was not humbled to be contacted by the New York Giants in the leadup to the NFL Draft. Instead, he thought it was a waste of time. He told the story of his meeting with the Giants at the 1989 NFL Combine on NFL Network:

"I said, 'Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?' They said, I think tenth. I said, 'I'll be gone before then. I'll see y'all later. I ain't got time for this.'"

Sanders blew off a team that could have drafted him in the top ten. Of course, he was correct in his guess that he wouldn't last longer than an hour into the first day of the 1989 NFL Draft. In the end, he was drafted fifth overall and went to the Atlanta Falcons.

Deion Sanders through the years

The cornerback at Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens

According to Pro Football Reference, Sanders played for several teams in his career. His first stop, Atlanta, held him down from 1989 to 1993. In 1993, after a season in which he earned three votes for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, he went to the San Francisco 49ers.

He only stayed there for one season, earning three votes for the AP Defensive Player of the Year and three votes for the AP MVP award.

In 1995, Sanders went to the Dallas Cowboys. He stayed with the team for five seasons before switching to another team in the division. The Washington Redskins were the cornerback's final team before retiring at the end of the season. However, it would not be the last time he stepped foot on the field. After three seasons of retirement, the cornerback returned.

In 2004, he found a job as a player with the Baltimore Ravens. He stuck with the team until the end of the 2005 season, his last at age 38. Since then, he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame and joined the NFL Network as a core analyst.

He played in 188 games, earning 53 interceptions, nine pick-sixes, and ten forced fumbles.

