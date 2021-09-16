NFL Rookie of the Week: Who among Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence deserve to win?

After many months of anticipation, fans were able to see their team's rookies for the first time in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

It's unwise to expect a rookie to be a significant contributor to any team right off the gate. But some first-year players do manage to dominate on their NFL debuts.

The NFL has released the list of the best rookie performers from Week 1, with some highly-touted first-round picks among the nominees.

Nominees for Rookie of the Week 1

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

It wasn't a vintage performance from Trevor Lawrence on his debut as he mixed great throws with inconsistent decisions and two interceptions without the defense pressuring him.

He still finished with 332 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the loss to a weak Houston Texans team will sting for a while. Apart from Lawrence, there's not much talent on the Jaguars' roster, and there will not be many more opportunities to win a game this season.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones completed 29 passes from 39 attempts and had fewer yards and passing touchdowns than Lawrence, but he was up against a Miami Dolphins defense that's one of the best in the league. Jones, to his credit, committed no turnovers.

The Patriots missed out on a chance to win an important game, but Jones was impressive in his first start and proved that he was, in fact, a better option than Cam Newton.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase silenced a lot of critics with an excellent performance on his debut for the Cincinnati Bengals. He amassed 101 yards on five catches and caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

Chase's production should increase even more as he gets more comfortable against more robust defenses in the league.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith's first touchdown reception in the NFL came during his first drive in the league. His connection with former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts looked as sharp as it did in college. His route running was terrific and there were no drops during his first rookie start.

Adam Weil @AdamWeil22 DeVonta Smith just scored his first NFL touchdown in the same spot he caught the National Championship game-winning catch. You’re not crying, I am DeVonta Smith just scored his first NFL touchdown in the same spot he caught the National Championship game-winning catch. You’re not crying, I am https://t.co/JgXs75z8IP

Smith amassed six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Although his numbers weren't as impressive as Chase's, his impact during the game was massive.

Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

Paulson Adebo had a terrific start to his NFL career. Playing alongside Marshon Lattimore, the rookie looked great all day long, allowing just one catch and recording an interception as well.

Adebo's development is vital to the Saints' chances of upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. They need a solid number two cornerback and the rookie certainly looked the part.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell's debut caught everyone by surprise. He wasn't even supposed to play in Week 1, but fellow rookie Trey Sermon's surprise exclusion gave Mitchell the opportunity to start and he made the most of it.

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers_ #49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell is humble after becoming the first player in Niner history to rush for 100 yards in their NFL debut 🔥💎 #49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell is humble after becoming the first player in Niner history to rush for 100 yards in their NFL debut 🔥💎 https://t.co/dRYPwXPXGZ

Mitchell amassed 104 rushing yards and a touchdown. He may feature even more in the coming weeks.

