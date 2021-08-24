NFL roster cuts 2021: 3 players the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to cut prior to Week 1

There's just one game left in the NFL preseason schedule, and that means one last chance for Pittsburgh Steelers players to make an impression and make the final roster cuts.

The Steelers offense completely collapsed down the stretch last season, forcing some changes. Injuries to some of the biggest names on defense have increased the need for additional depth. The offensive line is in desperate need of blockers for the pass and rush.

That breeds the question: What will the Steelers roster look like come Week 1?

3 Pittsburgh Steelers likely to be pushed out the exit door prior to Week 1

#1 - Josh Dobbs, QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have four quarterbacks on their roster and they clearly need to release one. Mason Rudolph has been Ben Roethlisberger's backup for three seasons and has the experience to stay at QB2. That leaves Josh Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins, who the Steelers picked up at the end of last season.

Haskins continues to have a lot of question marks, but the Steelers seem to be impressed with what he has done so far during training camp and the preseason, and he would be comfortable as QB3.

Dobbs, however, has been with the Steelers on and off since 2017 and appeared in five games in 2018 and just one game in 2020. The Steelers would save about $850,000 in salary cap space if they cut Dobbs, unlike with the other backup quarterback options, whose salary would hit against the cap space.

Steelers cuts:



-WR Isaiah McKoy

-T Brandon Walton

-K Sam Sloman

-DT Abdullah Anderson

DB Stephen Denmark — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2021

#2 - Benny Snell Jr., RB

As is well documented, the Pittsburgh Steelers were dead last in the run game in the entire NFL last season. Starting running back James Conner missed time, which allowed Benny Snell Jr. to get a bigger role. However, after a few games, he was unable to get going, averaging about three yards per carry.

The Steelers drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris and signed veteran running back Kalen Ballage this offseason. Pittsburgh has high hopes for Harris and Ballage has impressed this preseason and could possibly be a better option than Snell, who has had issues staying healthy.

#3 - Marcus Baugh, TE

The Steelers seem pretty content with their tight end options. Veteran Eric Ebron is a lock and looks set to continue as one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets. Rookie Pat Freiermuth also became one of those as well, catching two touchdowns from Roethlisberger in the Steelers' 26-20 win over the Detroit Lions last week.

If the Steelers keep four tight ends on the roster, then Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader would finish out at TE3 and TE4. Baugh would then be the odd man out, especially since he hasn't impressed the Steelers this summer.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha