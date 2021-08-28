NFL Roster Cuts 2021: 5 Green Bay Packers players who could be cut, waived or traded

Every NFL team is set to cut down their roster down to 53 players, and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. The final preseason game this weekend will allow players to make their case for surviving the final roster cuts and remain on their respective teams.

The cut deadline on August 31 is fast approaching, so here's a look at five players the Green Bay Packers could decide to cut, waive or trade.

5 Packers who could be on their way out

#1 Equanimeous St. Brown - WR

Equanimeous St. Brown

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room is deep with talent, and Aaron Rodgers just got his way in bringing back his favorite target, Randall Cobb. With the emergence of Malik Taylor in pre-season action, there is little upside to keeping Equanimeous St. Brown in the rotation.

St. Brown played in one game last season, pulling in 117 yards and one TD. He was used sparingly in the postseason as well, tacking on 37 yards. St. Brown might find himself cut or waived by the August 31 deadline.

#2 Dexter Williams - RB

Green Bay Packers - Dexter Williams

The running back room is another strong suit for the Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon locking up the top two spots, and rookie Kylin Hill showcasing his skills as a kick returner, Dexter Williams might have to find himself another team.

Williams has a small sample size, totalling 19 yards in his career. After two years on the team, this number could spell doom for the running back.

#3 JJ Molson - K

UCLA - JJ Molson

Every season, there are one, if not two, extra kickers brought into the fold to compete for the starting position. Molson was brought in for just that reason, only he was up against the tall task of stealing the spot from seasoned veteran Mason Crosby. Crosby went 16 for 16 last season.

There should be no reason for Molson to succeed in taking Crosby's job. Molson still has a leg on him, so expect him to be traded or possibly picked up off the waiver wire come Week 1.

#4 Innis Gaines - S

.@icg__ went from delivering food to strangers' doors to knocking on the NFL's door. 🚪 #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/c8hIoxcyRY — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 24, 2021

Innis Gaines suffered a knee injury that left him undrafted, but the Green Bay Packers took a chance to see if there was any high-ceiling value for the safety of Texas Christian.

Gaines has made some impressive plays during the preseason, but it may not be enough for him to land a final roster spot. The tandem of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are locks for the starting safety positions. Gaines might not beat out other competitors in Will Redmond, Vernon Scott and Henry Black. He could be traded, owing to his versatility.

#5 Kabion Ento - CB

There is an ongoing battle between the final cornerback roster spot between Kabion Ento and Isaac Yiadom. Ento has been showing up in preason and training camp. During the Packers' family night, Ento had two pass breakups and an interception that came during action in Houston.

This level of play might not be enough to secure a spot, though. If Ento heads to the waiver wire, expect a cornerback-hungry team to sign him immediately.

How different will the Green Bay Packers roster look on August 31?

There could be some shakeups in the Green Bay Packers' final roster. The final preseason game will tell the front office all they need to know before deciding who makes the final cut. The players listed could very well change course and stay in Green Bay, though.

All things considered, Kabion Ento should find himself on a team come Week 1.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha