NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks made some exciting decisions to narrow their roster to 53 ahead of the new season.

The team decided to keep only four wide receivers on the roster after the final round of cuts. They could decide to pick someone who's been waived by another team today, but at this time, the team is short of options in the position.

There wasn't much roster turnover during the offseason, as Seattle only had three draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Without further ado, check out who made the final 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks, along with a projection for the depth chart.

It's worth noting that you're only going to see 52 names on the list because the last spot is reserved for cornerback Sidney Jones, who the Seahawks acquired on August 30th.

Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster

Seahawks offense

The 2021 version of the Seahawks' offense will be much different from what we've seen over the last three years. Brian Schottenheimer was fired after the unit's dismal performance in the second half of the 2020 season. Shane Waldron took over the offensive coordinator job and will take a much different approach.

While Schottenheimer focused on the running game with many deep shots to either DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, Waldron values an offense with more timing and intermediate routes.

QB: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Sean Mannion

RB: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, Dee Eskridge.

Expect a waiver signing there. And TE Gerald Everett, plus RBs, are going to play as WRs a lot under Shane Waldron's new system. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 31, 2021

TE: Gerald Everett, Will Dissy, Colby Parkinson

OT: Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, Jamarco Jones, Stone Forsythe, Cedric Ogbuehi

OG: Damien Lewis, Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes

C: Ethan Pocic, Kyle Fuller.

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks defense

The Seahawks made interesting moves to strengthen the team's pass rush. Kerry Hyder is an underrated acquisition and will be a big problem for opposing quarterbacks.

The rest of the defense is the same as the 2020 season, except for Shaquill Griffin, who left to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahkello Witherspoon will take his spot.

DE: Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, Rasheem Green, Kerry Hyder

DT: Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone, L.J. Collier.

OLB: Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore (who also plays FB on offense)

ILB: Bobby Wagner, Cody Barton

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers, Tre Brown

S: Marquise Blair, Ugo Amadi, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Ryan Neal, Josh Moon

Jamal Adams is different 😤 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/r9ztUkftr5 — Sports ON Tap Seattle 🎙 (@SONTSeattle) August 25, 2021

Seahawks special teams

No changes from last season. Michael Dickson is still the league's best punter, and he's a valuable asset to the team. Tyler Ott is returning to the team after making it to the Pro Bowl last season.

Oakland Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

K: Jason Myers

P: Michael Dickson

LS: Tyler Ott.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar