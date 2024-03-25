NFL rule changes: Listing pros and cons of every approved change at NFL's Annual League Meeting

The 2024 NFL rule changes are ongoing, and the league rule book is about to be updated.

Every year, the NFL Competition Committee and every franchise get the chance to suggest alterations to playing rules. This year is no different, as three notable rules have been approved.

In this article, we examine each approved rule and its merits and demerits. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Reviewing NFL rule changes

#1 Rule change for successful challenge to award team third attempt

The league has approved a rule change suggested by the Detroit Lions that will see coaches granted a third challenge if they are successful on one of their first two challenges.

Pro:

Coaches now get a third chance to challenge a game-altering play if they have one successful challenge.

It could help teams avoid being unable to make an all-important third challenge due to one previous erroneous challenge. We've seen games lost by tiny margins, and the new rule change might reduce such situations.

Con:

It might break the flow of the game if abused. Currently, some NFL fans aren't too enthused about the new rule. Now, imagine having an extra challenge despite making a wrong challenge call.

The purists of the game won't be best pleased with the change suggested by the Detroit Lions.

Expand Tweet

#2 Rule change to ban the hip-drop tackle

NFL owners voted unanimously to outlaw the swivel hip-drop tackle. Numerous players have suffered season-ending injuries due to this dangerous defensive play.

With the rule change, the hip drop tackle will be punished by a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down for the offense. However, don't be surprised if frequent offenders are handed out fines and bans in the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

Pro:

The safety of offensive players is prioritized, so they don't have to worry about a potential career-altering hip-drop tackle. Defensive players might take time to get used to it, but with time, the hip-drop tackle will become a thing of the past in the National Football League.

Con:

It will take some getting used to, as this tackle has been a staple of the NFL for a long time. Despite the penalties and potential bans, defensive players will take time to stop using a move they learned in high school or college.

The hip-drop tackle has been around for a long time, and deciding in real-time whether a tackle is truly a hip-drop move or an unintentional instance of players falling awkwardly is not a cup of tea. The league might need to exercise patience with this one.

#3 Rule change to allow for enforcement of major foul by offense before change of possession when there are fouls by both teams

There's nothing wrong with this rule, as suggested by the NFL Competition Committee.

It will add fairness to the game and clarify doubts about who has possession. It seems like a solid rule change for the 2024 NFL season and beyond.