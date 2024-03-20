NFL Rules Changes 2024: Everything on new proposals, including kickoffs, hip-drop tackles

The NFL Competition Committee submitted two important rule amendments on Wednesday that, if accepted, will drastically modify a few specific plays during games.

While one rule would try to deal with the league's issue with hip-drop tackles, a subject that NFL fans and analysts have discussed over the past few months, another would significantly alter kickoffs.

The proposed kickoff position resembles the one that football fans witnessed in 2020 and 2023 during XFL games. But starting in 2024, the newly formed league that combined the XFL and USFL will use the NFL's arrangement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The new proposed rules explained

According to the kickoff plan, each kickoff would start with the kicker booting the ball from the 35-yard line and the remainder of the kicking crew at the 40-yard line of the receiving team. This has been suggested as a way to reduce injuries associated with returns while simultaneously giving teams an advantage on special teams.

In addition, the league wants to establish and implement 15-yard penalties for players who bring down an opponent with a hip-drop tackle. The committee thinks it can prohibit hip-drop tackles because they might result in lower-body harm, but several players – both past and present – doubt if it's an appropriate change.

Expand Tweet

The past few seasons have seen a lot of discussion about hip-drop tackles throughout the league. There was some discussion over a possible rule change before last season; however, the competition committee never formally proposed anything until Wednesday.

Another proposed regulation would permit replay review in situations when there is unmistakable visual proof that the game time had run out before the ball was snapped.

The NFL's kickoff plan, which aims to reduce concussion rates, is expected to be the biggest on-field regulation modification. The committee's suggestion would essentially shift most of the special teams and kickers farther down the field to reduce collisions. The rule would only be in place for a single year should, at least, 24 of the 32 proprietors in the league consent.

How owners will respond to the modifications is still undetermined. The new UFL chose to use the NFL kickoff arrangement in place of the XFL kickoff version from 2023 following the merger of the USFL and XFL.

Owners will cast their votes on these suggestions at the league's yearly conference next week, as well as two more proposed rules from the competition committee.