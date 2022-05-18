NFL Rumor Roundup: Raheem Mostert return date; Browns QB issues; Will Drew Brees make a return?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors from around the league, including Raheem Mostert's potential return, quarterback decisions concerning the Cleveland Browns, and the potential return of Drew Brees.

Let's get into the details of those topics, starting in Miami.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert aims to return in Week 1 against the New England Patriots

After his 2021 season ended in Week 1 due to significant cartilage damage to his knee, Raheem Mostert is determined to be healthy for the start of the 2022 NFL season. Moster signed for Miami in March on a one-year contract. The Miami Dolphins running back was on the field for only four offensive snaps last year before exiting the game against the Detroit Lions, while playing for the 49ers.

The Dolphins will open the season at home to AFC East divisional rivals the New England Patriots on September 11, and head coach Mike McDaniel stated that the plan is for Mostert to start in Week 1. He said:

"His expectations are to play Week 1 and we are not going to rush it. He's come too far to have a setback. He's diligently working day in, day out. When he's ready he'll be on the field."

Browns ongoing quarterback dilemma

The Browns have decisions to make at quarterback. Cleveland's situation seems straightforward as they made a blockbuster trade to sign Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this off-season, but there's more to it.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked finished in Cleveland, but could he suit up for them in Week 1? With the NFL currently investigating Watson's legal issues and a potential suspension looming, the door may be slightly ajar for Mayfield to make a shocking return. Watson wasn’t criminally charged by two grand juries in Texas in March of this year and still faces 22 civil lawsuits with allegations of misconduct and sexual assault.

If Watson does face a suspension, Mayfield will be the most experienced quarterback on the Browns roster. A solution may be difficult to find between both parties, but seeing Mayfield in a Browns uniform in Week 1 is still an option, however unlikely it currently seems.

Drew Brees in action for the New Orleans Saints

Is Drew Brees set for a sensational return to the NFL?

After retiring in 2021 following a playoff defeat to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Drew Brees entered the world of broadcasting as an analyst on Sunday Night Football with NBC. This came to an end after only one season and after a post on social media, has Brees opened the door for a return to the NFL?

The Super Bowl XLIV-winning quarterback posted on Twitter, saying:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

All of the the NFL's fans, analysts and talkshow panels have tried to decode this tweet to figure out if Brees is being serious and no one really knows. It has been rumored that the Seahawks may take a run at landing Brees, but a return to the New Orleans Saints looks to be out of the picture with coach Dennis Allen stating the two have not had a conversation about a return.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the league.

