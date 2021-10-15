NFL Rumors: 3 players Bills should trade away before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

Since falling to a disappointing loss in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills have steamrolled through the 2021 season.

The Bills are coming off an impressive Week 5 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs behind strong performances on both sides of the ball. Buffalo are in the driver’s seat in the AFC East on course to the battle for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Bills should explore a few trade scenarios before the deadline

Although Josh Allen is certainly picking up the slack with his play as the season has rolled along, the defense has anchored the team’s strong start. The Bills have showcased the best defensive unit (arguably), ranking first in total yards allowed, second against the pass, third against the run, and first allowing only 12.8 points per contest.

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 The NFL Trade deadline is November 2nd, a lot of teams have holes to fill The NFL Trade deadline is November 2nd, a lot of teams have holes to fill

That includes putting together two shutout performances against the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans. The Bills look well-suited to make a strong push for the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth in nearly three decades.

As the trade deadline moves closer, here are three players the Bills should consider moving this season.

#1 - Jerry Hughes

The Bills possess several pass rushers that make Hughes expendable, since he’s struggled to produce this season. He’s recorded only 0.5 sacks while he’s in the final year of his $6.1 million deal. The 33-year-old has been a consistent producer for the Bills throughout his tenure, but his production hasn’t matched up to his salary.

Although the team may not be able to garner a significant package for him, it does present the chance for the team to get his wages off the books for the potential to make a move elsewhere, such as addressing their secondary to add more depth.

#2 - Mario Addison

In the same breath, the Bills could also look to trade Addison away, who hasn’t put up strong numbers so far this season. He is making roughly $4 million this season and has only notched one sack and two quarterback hits this year. The 34-year-old isn’t the player he once was, but he can at least fetch some draft capital for the Bills.

Buffalo Bills Daily @dailybills_ The #Bills are expected to get calls on their veteran pass-rushers, per @JFowlerESPN .Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada are players expected to generate interest with the emergence of Boogie Basham, AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau. The #Bills are expected to get calls on their veteran pass-rushers, per @JFowlerESPN.Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada are players expected to generate interest with the emergence of Boogie Basham, AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau. https://t.co/zi8XBd84Cx

#3 - Matt Breida

The veteran running back hasn’t contributed in any significant fashion so far this season as he has sat behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss on the depth chart. He brings depth to the running back position but that’s it for the Bills. He’s best served to get a fresh start elsewhere. Breida is playing under a one-year contract worth just over $1 million.

