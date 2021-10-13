NFL Rumors: 3 Players the Buffalo Bills should move before the trade deadline

Despite a Week 1 hiccup that was a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills have now won four straight games after a double-digit win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. While the Buffalo Bills don’t seem like a team that would part with players at the trade deadline, the Bills are stacked enough that they can trade away players and give themselves some room in terms of remaining salary cap space.

The Bills have plenty of talented players that would bring a good return. Buffalo would most likely be intrigued to trade away current players and stack up draft picks for future years since they don't currently have a need for additional players on the roster.

3 players the Buffalo Bills could trade before the NFL deadline

#1 - Jerry Hughes, DE

The defensive line is a spot on the roster where the Buffalo Bills can afford to part ways with players, both depth-wise and financially. The Bills pay Jerry Hughes $6.1 million a season and he had only 5 sacks. The Bills have drafted younger, key defensive line players the last few seasons, and it would save them money in the long run to part ways with Hughes. He does play a significant amount of snaps each game, so the Bills would likely get a good return for Hughes.

#2 - Mario Addison, DE

Another defensive lineman that could be an obvious trade piece if the Bills don't want to trade Jerry Hughes. Mario Addison has seen his production start to fall more and more each week and he had the least amount of snaps on the line against the Chiefs in Week 5. The Bills currently owe Mario Addison about $4 million this season. Considering his numbers through five weeks of just one sack and two quarterback hits, the Bills could easily part ways and at the very least get draft picks for next year.

#3 - Matt Breida, RB

Running back, Matt Breida is third on the depth chart and was a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Breida signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, but considering he sits behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, there isn't much playing time available.

Breida has played in just one game this season, he has four attempts with just four rushing yards.

Edited by Henno van Deventer