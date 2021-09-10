NFL Rumors: 3 teams Davante Adams could sign with in 2022

Davante Adams could be a free agent after the 2021 season

WR Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers still seem to be far apart in negotiations for a new deal. Davante Adams is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 NFL season and is seeking compensation for what he feels he is worth. According to Spotrac, Davante Adams' market value falls around $25 million per year. Such a deal would put him as the second-highest paid NFL WR behind the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins with $27.25 million per year.

The 2020 All-Pro WR is turning 29 at the end of the calendar year and wants to reset the market with his new deal. His current deal paid him $14.5 million per year and he has a cap hit of just over $16.5 million this season. Is Davante Adams worth a record-setting WR contract to the Green Bay Packers? Adams stated there is no chance a deal will be struck this week and it's unlikely to happen during the season.

Highest-Graded WR vs press coverage in 2020:



🤧 Davante Adams - 92.6pic.twitter.com/YtJ4UeLunR — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2021

Davante Adams led the league in 2020 with 18 receiving TDs and had 1,374 yards on a career-high 115 catches. He only has two 1000-yard seasons out of seven but has four seasons with double-digit TDs. Davante Adams is currently the best WR on the Green Bay roster by a mile, is an elite red-zone threat and physical at the point of catch. He may not torch every DB, but he will try to evade them with his route-running or overpower them in a contest for the ball.

One could argue that QB Aaron Rodgers helps make Davante Adams better, while others argue it's the other way around. No matter how you look at it, once Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, Davante Adams will be making Jordan Love better. If you take Davante Adams out of the equation, Jordan Love and the offense will suffer greatly. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers are a rag-tag bunch. They could have moments of greatness from time to time but the offense would have no flow or balance and the run game would suffer as well.

So if the Green Bay Packers do decide that Davante Adams is not worth $27+ million per year, which teams would in 2022?

Three teams who could sign Davante Adams in 2022

#1 - New York Jets

Corey Davis WR1 😤 pic.twitter.com/xyJG5ovnSB — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 9, 2021

The New York Jets will surely have the money to drop on a player like Davante Adams and they are in desperate need of a true WR1. Corey Davis is a decent number one, but there is little consistency behind him. Elijah Moore could have a great rookie season in 2021, but the Jets still need a third WR to become a contender in the AFC. Zach Wilson seems like the real deal for the Jets, but he needs quality weapons in order to fully get the full potential from the QB.

#2 - Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson has not dropped a pass beyond 20+ yards downfield since 2016 😳 pic.twitter.com/40oG0cMLTh — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2021

WR Allen Robinson doesn't seem extremely pleased with the Chicago Bears at the moment, but if they can somehow land Davante Adams next season, Robinson may be willing to remain on the team. There is also the chance Allen Robinson truly wants to be with a new team, in which case Davante Adams could replace Robinson as the superstar WR for Justin Fields. The latter seems more likely and Justin Fields would still have an All-Pro WR at his disposal.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams has a chance to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as long as Derek Carr remains the QB. During the offseason, Davante Adams suggested it would be a dream to play with his former college teammate again in Derek Carr. Carr and Adams are still close friends off of the field and the Raiders would be wise to persuade Davante Adams to come to Las Vegas. Paired with Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller, Derek Carr has no excuse not to get the Raiders to the playoffs anymore.

