NFL Rumors: 3 WRs the Dolphins should consider to replace Will Fuller 

There hasn't been a dull moment in wide receiver Will Fuller V's tenure with the Miami Dolphins.

Fuller signed as a free agent with the Dolphins this offseason and missed the first game of the year, finishing out his suspension that began last season with the Houston Texans for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

When Fuller was allowed to return to the team, he then missed time because of a personal family issue. But the last two weeks, Will Fuller V suited up with the Miami Dolphins. His play hasn't been spectacular, with just four catches for 26 yards in two games.

On Wednesday morning, the Miami Dolphins placed Will Fuller V on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a broken finger. Fuller is now officially out for this week's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means he will miss his first five of seven games as a Miami Dolphin at the minimum. Fuller will likely miss about three games.

The Dolphins are already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is likely to return after a rib injury around Week 6. As of now, the Dolphins may need to look for additional help at wide receiver following Fuller's injury and this week's trade of WR Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears.

3 wide receivers the Miami Dolphins may want to consider to replace Will Fuller V

#1 - Dez Bryant, free agent

Dez Bryant is still a free agent after playing just six games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Bryant made a career for himself after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant had three seasons with over 1,200 receiving yards and has over 75 career touchdowns.

#2 - James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Miami Dolphins would need to make a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but since both teams were in-season trade partners a few years ago, it doesn't seem out of the ordinary.

It has been rumored James Washington is unhappy in Pittsburgh as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart. Even with injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool the last few weeks, Washington's production hasn't escalated that much.

While Washington wouldn't be WR1 in Miami, he will definitely see an uptick in catches.

#3 - Larry Fitzgerald, free agent

The veteran wide receiver is still a free agent and hasn't announced his retirement. Larry Fitzgerald said at the start of the season that he was yet to receive the right opportunity and wasn't ready to be back on the field, but that he could change his mind.

Playing in the warm Miami temperatures with a young team around him may be a good opportunity for the 38-year-old. Fitzgerald has over 17,000 receiving yards, which includes nine 1,000 yard seasons in his 17 years in the league. His veteran presence could be a good addition to the team.

