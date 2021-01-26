NFL Rumors: 5 outrageous scenarios that would shake up the 2021 NFL Season

The 2020-2021 NFL Season has been a wild roller coaster ride. There has been a lot of uncertainties and a lot of firsts. In the 2020-2021 NFL Season we have said goodbye to one great quarterback and could potentially lose another one.

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL in January 2021 and Drew Brees may have played his last game in the NFL as well. This is a list that could potentially grow as the off-season goes on. With the way the NFL season has went we can guarantee that the off-season will shake everything up.

2020-2021 NFL Season

In the 2020-2021 NFL Season we have seen football on every day of the week for the first time. Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns were both in the playoffs and won playoff games for the first time in 20 plus years. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers both played for a different team for the first time in their careers.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots recorded a losing record for the first time in 20 years. Tom Brady played in the first NFC Championship Game and won at the age of 43. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team to host and play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Tom Brady is headed back to his 10th Super Bowl 😲 pic.twitter.com/xQTeDQUhvQ — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

The 2020 NFL Draft was virtual for the first time as well. To add to the first time things, the NFL Preseason was cancelled for the first time. They will not have a Pro Bowl game for the first time.

One year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady leads them to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years. Tom Brady has faced Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes for the first time in the NFL Playoffs. Bruce Arians will coach his first NFL Super Bowl as a Head Coach.

EMOTIONAL PHOTOS: Saints Quarterback Drew Brees did the only thing he knew to do after a loss like that against the Bucs last night...spend two hours with his family after the game in the endzone. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/yOg9s4MU7X — wdsu (@wdsu) January 18, 2021

With all these first time situations, it looks like the 2021 NFL off-season will also be a bumpy roller coaster ride. We could see a lot of mix ups and changes that we did not see coming. With the way the year has gone, NFL fans should not be surprised if a lot happens during the 2021 NFL off-season.

The season was filled with surprises and these five scenarios have the potential to send a lot of franchises into desperation mode before the 2021 NFL Season starts.