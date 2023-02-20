NFL Rumors: After Tom Brady ’s crypto scandal, could Antonio Brown be next to be busted?

Just a few months ago, Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit after FTX cryptocurrency went bankrupt.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was featured in commercials for the cryptocurrency brand. Investors claimed that the quarterback was among other celebrities who misled them to invest in the brand.

Could Antonio Brown be the next celebrity involved in a cryptocurrency lawsuit? Brown, along with Kim Kardashian and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce have both paid millions for their involvement with the cryptocurrency brand Ethereum Max.

Pierce and Kardashian, along with Brown, were named in a class action lawsuit, which claims that they promoted the brand and sold their shares before it went down.

NFL Tracker @tracknfl #NFL #AntonioBrown Antonio Brown could join Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce in paying hefty fines over cryptocurrency violations dlvr.it/Sjcp4b Antonio Brown could join Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce in paying hefty fines over cryptocurrency violations dlvr.it/Sjcp4b #NFL #AntonioBrown

Kim Kardashian paid $1.2 million to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), and Paul Pierce paid $1.4 million to the SEC as part of a settlement for civil charges against them.

Kardashian is also accused of failing to note that she was being paid to share Instagram posts about the brand. Brown is likely to be the next to be forced to pay millions to the SEC. Business might not be 'boomin' if that is the case.

Tom Brady supports Patrick Mahomes' actions during Super Bowl parade

It'e been two years since Tom Brady nearly threw the Lombardi Trophy into the Hillsborough River. However, that's definitely not a moment that anyone will soon forget.

Last week, as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, plenty of shenanigans took place along the parade route.

One of which saw the Lombardi Trophy get handed to a fan in the crowd. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes disembarked from the double decker bus that he was riding through the parade.

He went over to the fans and took photos with them while holding the trophy. As he was finished, he handed the Lombardi Trophy to the fan and proceeded to walk away.

Tom Brady saw the video and shared his thoughts on Twitter. Tom said that he thought it was 'appropriate parade behavior', considering what he did during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV parade.

"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me."

While the video doesn't show what happened next, Mahomes did have the trophy shortly after, so the fan clearly handed it back without question. It was just another memorable Super Bowl parade moment that surely won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes