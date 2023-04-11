NFL Rumors: Bijan Robinson to Cowboys? Texas’ star RB spotted working out with Micah Parsons ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Bijan Robinson is easily the major target of many NFL teams looking to upgrade at the running back position in the 2023 NFL draft.

The University of Texas star is likely going in the first round and a recent Twitter post might foretell where he lands.

Robinson was seen working with Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons ahead of the draft.

The team let go of running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason and are set to move forward with Tony Pollard, but he could use some support.

Bijan Robinson was the best running back in all of college football last season. He led the Big 12 conference and was sixth in college football with 1,580 yards rushing. He tied for the fifth-most touchdowns in the nation at 18 and led the Big 12 in the category.

In all, his 1,894 yards from scrimmage was second in college football in the 2022 season. He was a Consensus All-American and won the Doak Walker award as the most outstanding running back in college football last season. Bijan Robinson is poised to hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL draft.

Could Jerry Jones go RB again with Bijan Robinson?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could select the Longhorns star to complement Pollard in the backfield with the 26th pick. When asked what he'd do with Dallas' first-round pick in the draft, Jones explained his process and if he'd take Robinson if still available.

“Once you're into 26, normally, I think we say we've got 18-20 [players graded as] first-rounders on the board. So usually when you're picking 26, you’re pretty lucky if there's still a first-rounder left on your board. Usually that's been picked over and you're taking those players there.

“I think certainly if the right guy were there and you loved him and you needed him, then you’d take him.”

Time will tell where Bijan Robinsonwill begin his NFL journey, and if he'll stay in the state of Texas after the draft.

