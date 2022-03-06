NFL Rumors: Chiefs look to tie down Tyreek Hill 

Tyreek Hill's first six seasons in the NFL have been nothing short of Hall of Fame worthy.

The 28-year-old placed the NFL on notice during his rookie campaign in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons. His selection to the 2010s All-Decade team tells you everything you need to know about Hill's talent.

Hill is now ready to reap the benefits of his labor and is in negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs for a contract extension.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is looking to get the wide receiver a four-year extension for roughly $85 million.

The former fifth-round pick will play the final year of his three-year contract in 2022. The Chiefs and Rosenhaus are wise to be getting into extension talk now, as Hill is in his physical prime and more deserving of an extension than ever.

Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are the heart and soul of the Chiefs

When you think of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill are the first three players that come to mind.

Sure, players like Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu have been critical players to the defense. But without their triplets offensively, the Chiefs wouldn't be able to contend in the loaded AFC.

Hill is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season in the last five years. Once a deep-ball specialist, Hill has become a well-rounded wide receiver capable of winning finesse routes and racking up yards after the catch.

His skill set perfectly complements Kelce, who is strong as an ox but lacks the trailblazing speed Hill possesses.

Of course, everything comes back to Mahomes, who's the one that gives Hill and Kelce the chance to be great. After the offense learned to stop forcing plays that weren't there, they unlocked a whole new dimension.

What makes the Chiefs so dangerous is that head coach Andy Reid knows how to utilize Kelce and Hill in the right scenarios depending on the matchup. With one of the brightest offensive minds in NFL history steering the ship, the Chiefs are always a challenging opponent.

The Chiefs figure to contend for Super Bowls for the next decade to come. With Mahomes being 26 years old, it's shrewd to lock up Tyreek Hill for as long as possible.

