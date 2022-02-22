"I’m coming for you" - Tyreek Hill won't rest till he gets his race against Usain Bolt

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players we've ever seen in the NFL. The 27-year-old is entering the prime of his athletic career, and we've been fortunate enough to witness him dominate the NFL over the past six seasons.

Hill has competition from others in the NFL who want to be known as the fastest player in the league. One of those competitors is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who told TMZ Sports Monday,

"Yeah. I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race."

Metcalf may not have intended to take a competitive shot at the Kansas City Chiefs superstar. However, Hill took that as a challenge.

Hill addressed Metcalf in a tweet Monday. He also issued a challenge of his own to arguably the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt. Hill claims to be coming after Bolt after he warms up to face Metcalf.

Ty Hill @cheetah Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you 😈

Tyreek Hill and Usain Bolt is a dream race for the ages

Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles

Since Tyreek Hill entered the NFL and began showcasing his supernatural speed, a dream race against Bolt has been one of the biggest fantasies of sports fans everywhere.

Hill is 27 and has a strong background in running track during high school alongside his NFL playing career. His resume includes being a USA Today All-American selection in 2013 and a three-time First-Team All-Pro in the NFL.

Bolt is a different breed of fast, and his Olympic resume speaks for itself. Bolt won eight gold medals for Jamaica throughout four Olympic games. He was also the first person to set three world records in one Olympics.

The Olympic legend had preciously instigated the competition with Hill. During the NFL Pro Bowl weekend, Hill came in last in a four-person race to determine who was the fastest player in the league. Bolt laughed at the fact that Hill lost to Micah Parsons to TMZ.

"He's not ready," Bolt said of Hill. "He got beaten by some linebacker! He ain't ready for this!"

TMZ @TMZ Usain Bolt clowned Tyreek Hill's speed, laughing about the NFL star's effort in a race at the Pro Bowl. tmz.com/2022/02/16/usa… Usain Bolt clowned Tyreek Hill's speed, laughing about the NFL star's effort in a race at the Pro Bowl. tmz.com/2022/02/16/usa…

It's hard to know whether or not we'll ever get these two icons racing against one another or not. If it does happen, the sooner it can be conducted, the better it'll be for the viewers. Bolt is 35 years old, and while that's not typically considered "old', it is for a speedster.

Edited by shilpa17.ram