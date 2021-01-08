NFL Draft rumors: Could the Jaguars draft Justin Fields over Trevor Lawrence?

The 2020 NFL regular season in the books. Several teams now looking for new head coaches and/or general managers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of many teams who are in the hunt for a new HC and GM. Several sources have reported that former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer could be offered the vacant head coach position in Jacksonville.

As of this writing, the Jaguars haven't hired Meyer yet. It's unclear whether he intends to come out of retirement. Plus, the Jaguars could opt to hire someone who found success in the NFL this past season. Plenty of skilled candidates, like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, are available.

Regardless, many fans want to know what the Jaguars plan to do with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many fans expect the team to select Trevor Lawrence, but Justin Fields could force the Jaguars to factor him into their plans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly need to take a quarterback in the NFL Draft

The Jaguars have a glaring need at the quarterback position. For years, the team has been looking for a franchise player at the position. That's where Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence comes in. He's viewed as the best player in the upcoming draft. Many mock drafts expect the Jaguars to select him first overall. But it's possible that Justin Fields could wind up playing in Jacksonville instead.

QB grades in the College Football Playoff

🔸 Justin Fields, Ohio State - 92.9

🔸 Mac Jones, Alabama - 84.0

🔸Trevor Lawrence, Clemson - 62.4

🔸Ian Book, Notre Dame - 55.4 pic.twitter.com/pdH24aK5PG — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

If Meyer lands the job as the Jaguars' next coach, the team would have a clear connection to Fields. The star quarterback could thrive if he plays for Meyer. The Jaguars would likely use a scheme that would be similar to the one Fields has recently flourished in.

Still, it's hard to believe that the Jaguars would pass up on an elite NFL Draft prospect like Lawrence. Either way, the next few months might define the Jaguars' success in the next few years.