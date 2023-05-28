NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins tipped to join AFC North team days after getting released by Cardinals

Could DeAndre Hopkins reunite with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? After being released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, May 26, there are rumblings that he could reunite with his former Houston Texans quarterback and join the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler thinks a reunion is a possibility. Appearing on ESPN today, Fowler listed the Browns as a dark horse candidate in the race for Hopkins.

NFL writer Dov Kleiman summarized Fowler's reasoning for a possible reunion.

"Fowler further mentioned that the Browns could be another viable option for Hopkins, saying he “senses” that Hopkins will be open to playing with Watson once again. While the Browns may not be considered major contenders in the pursuit of Hopkins, they could be seen as a “dark horse” in the race."

brobible.com/sports/article… Update: DeAndre Hopkins could be ‘open’ to reuniting with Deshaun Watson and to signing with the #Browns , per @JFowlerESPN Fowler also heard that #Bills and #Chiefs are "threats" to sign Hopkins but money could be an issue because he wants "A good deal." Update: DeAndre Hopkins could be ‘open’ to reuniting with Deshaun Watson and to signing with the #Browns, per @JFowlerESPNFowler also heard that #Bills and #Chiefs are "threats" to sign Hopkins but money could be an issue because he wants "A good deal."brobible.com/sports/article…

The duo had a lot of success together in Houston. Since 2017 when Watson was drafted, Hopkins recorded 315 receptions, 4,115 receiving yards, and 31 touchdowns between 2017-2019 with most of his passes coming from Watson.

The player may very well have been the best quarterback Hopkins has caught passes from and vice versa. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and led the league in passing yards in 2020.

Hopkins made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons from 2017-2019 and was one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

The Browns currently have $6.9 million in cap space, and Hopkins is reportedly seeking a lucrative contract on the open market. It will be hard for the Browns to land Hopkins, but it isn't out of the picture.

Possible teams DeAndre Hopkins could sign with this off-season

DeAndre Hopkins during Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

Will it be the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, or another team that lands DeAndre Hopkins?

Earlier this off-season, before he was released by Arizona, Hopkins joined NFL on CBS and was asked to react to joining certain teams. He gave positive body language when asked about the Chiefs and Bills as he smiled and shook his head yes to joining those two teams.

It seems like the feelings between Hopkins and those two teams are mutual. The Bills and Chiefs were the only teams reportedly interested in acquiring Hopkins this off-season in a trade with the Cardinals before they released him.

theScore @theScore It appears the Chiefs and Bills were reportedly interested in acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals before he was released. It appears the Chiefs and Bills were reportedly interested in acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals before he was released. 👀 https://t.co/8Bvw0MMSXM

It's only been a few days since he was released, but it will be a race to acquire Hopkins. Who do you think will land DeAndre Hopkins?

