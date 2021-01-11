NFL Rumors: Doug Pederson in jeopardy of being fired

After what turned into a Week 17 mess for the Philadelphia Eagles, early reports had suggested that head coach Doug Pederson's job was safe and he will return for the next season.

Despite all that, Pederson could now be in jeopardy of losing his job. Pederson and team owner Jeffrey Lurie are set to meet once again about the future of the team. If Lurie believes that Pederson's future does not align with what he expects for the 2021 season, he could be let go.

This all comes after the Eagles lost in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team, a game which had no meaning for the Eagles, as they had been knocked out of playoff contention. However, the game had huge meaning for Washington, as getting a win would clinch them the NFC East division title and a Wildcard playoff spot.

Joe Judge drops the hammer on Doug Pederson and the Eagles for their effort Sunday night, without ever mentioning their names ...

pic.twitter.com/Lyrlh0YkBg — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 4, 2021

But an Eagles' win would have granted the New York Giants the division title and playoff spot, something which head coach Joe Judge and several other prominent players/coaches were vocal about after the game. The Eagles were accused of "throwing away" the game, but in reality, the Giants forced themselves to rely on another team to get a playoff spot.

NFL Rumors: Doug Pederson's future with the team and in the league

The biggest question heading into the meeting between Pederson and Lurie will likely be the quarterback situation. As we know, Carson Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts late into the season, after Wentz struggled all season long. The former Pro-Bowl QB has seen better days and after being benched, he reportedly wanted to be traded.

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz are back out on the empty field at the Linc hanging with Jason Kelce over an hour after the season ended



This is very rare. This could be the last time we see all of them together with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/3Mg8CKvUVg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 4, 2021

Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was certainly a very controversial pick by GM Howie Roseman, but it might have just paid off for the city of Philadelphia. Hurts showed some promise as the starting quarterback and considering Wentz was a healthy scratch in Week 17, signs could point towards Wentz being traded in the offseason.

As for Pederson, he led this team to its first Superbowl win in 2017. If the organization were to let go of him, teams looking for an HC or offensive coordinator will certainly look for him to fill that spot.