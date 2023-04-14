The Washington Commanders appear to be getting a new owner this offseason. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning, unlike most of the world, has keyed in on one quarterback prospect flying under the radar going into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hailing from the University of Tennessee, Manning's alma mater, where the two could be seen discussing football on the sidelines, Hendon Hooker has been seen as a fallback option for a few teams that need a quarterback but don't sit inside the top 10 in the draft order.

In an article published on ESPN, NFL analyst John Keim predicted that the ever-changing Washington Commanders will take a shot on the prospect. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which team will draft Hendon Hooker?

"They believe in quarterback Sam Howell enough that it's unlikely they will trade up for a quarterback, especially not into the top 10. It's also unlikely they'll draft a quarterback in the first round, unless a top guy unexpectedly falls into their lap."

Buck Reising @BuckReising



What is the highest you would be comfortable drafting Hendon Hooker? @TwoRiversFord Poll:What is the highest you would be comfortable drafting Hendon Hooker? .@TwoRiversFord Poll:What is the highest you would be comfortable drafting Hendon Hooker?

He continued, linking Hooker to the team:

"The Commanders like Hendon Hooker, though, and if he's sitting there in the second or third round, I could see them drafting him. They are reluctant to relinquish a lot of draft capital and would rather use that to build the roster around Howell. If he fails, the organization can try again next year with a stronger squad around a new quarterback."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will be in Vegas for a 30 visit with the Raiders tomorrow, per sources. The Raiders had Ohio State's CJ Stroud in earlier in the week. After Hooker visits, the team will have had each of the draft's presumptive Top 5 QBs to their facility. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will be in Vegas for a 30 visit with the Raiders tomorrow, per sources. The Raiders had Ohio State's CJ Stroud in earlier in the week. After Hooker visits, the team will have had each of the draft's presumptive Top 5 QBs to their facility.

Commanders inclined to set up Howell-Hooker quarterback competition

Sam Howell at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Sam Howell impressed in limited action at the Senior Bowl in 2022 and showed a spark in limited action last season. However, entrusting an entire season to the unproven late pick is a big leap of faith to most. As such, bringing in Hooker for a quarterback competition could help assuage fears.

Hooker is coming off a quality two-season run in which he threw for a combined 58 touchdowns and five interceptions. Either Howell would win and prove that he deserves the reins for 2023 (at least until it goes off the rails) or Hooker would prove that giving Howell control would be a mistake.

Either way, as Dan Snyder continues his ownership transition, the quarterback carousel continues.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes